Five tigers announced at Hockey Canada selection camp







Claire Thompson, Sarah Fillier, Maggie Connors, Dominique Cormier and Sarah Paul are on the Canada roster, while Courtney Kessel and Cara Morey are the coaches for the August event.

Reigning Olympic gold medalists and IIHF World Champions Sarah Fillier and Claire Thompson are among the five Princetonians on the roster for Hockey Canada’s selection camp to be held August 3-14 in Calgary. Fillier, Rising Junior Striker, and Thompson ’20 Defender, Join Rising Senior Striker Maggie Connors and upcoming sophomores Dominique Cormier a defender, and Sarah Paul an attacker, if the Tigers are on the list, while the previously announced coaching staff includes Princeton’s assistant coach Courtney Kessel leading the U-18s and the head coach of Princeton Cara Morey serve as a camp coach. The event will serve as a guide to rosters as Canada plans to defend its IIHF World Championship Aug. 24, September 24. 4 in Denmark. Canada will play a game against Finland on August 14 to close out the camp, before the expected games against the US and Denmark leading up to the camp are expected. Fillier and Thompson were part of Canada’s team when it won the most recent IIHF World Championship in Calgary last summer, and the two became the stars of the Olympic tournament as Canada returned to the top of the podium in Fillier’s and Thompson’s Olympic debut. Fillier was second among all players in the tournament with eight goals and sixth with 11 points. Thompson led all defenders, finishing fifth with 13 points, scoring two goals and 11 assists, and leading the tournament with a +23 plus-minus. Fillier, a two-time All-America and two-time top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award, the highest award in women’s hockey, is already more than halfway through Princeton’s career point records, with 114 and the record of 218, assisting, with 70 and the record at 122. Thompson placed fifth in points among defenders in program history, with 87, capping off a career that included three All-Ivy League honors and two All-ECAC acknowledgments. Heading into her final season with the program, Connors is 14th on Princeton’s career goals list, at 61, and will aim to go 4-for-4 in the All-Ivy League honors as she seeks a third All-ECAC recognition. Cormier played in 29 games as a rookie last winter, scoring three goals and providing nine assists. Paul missed much of the season due to injury, but had two goals and three assists in seven games early in the season.

