Harrison Names Strong Squad for National County Showcase

Head coach David Harrison has named a 13-man squad for Glamorgan’s game against Wales National County (WNC) on Sunday at Sophia Gardens.

Glamorgan will begin preparations for their defense of the Royal London Cup against the National County and seek to avenge last year’s defeat.

Kiran Carlson will be sidelined again as captain in 2021 after his success and he will have a very strong squad at his disposal coming into the showcase match.

Glamorgan welcome club captain David Lloyd, overseas star Colin Ingram, wicket-keeper Chris Cooke, sailor Timm van der Gugten and all-rounder Dan Douthwaite back to the squad after missing out on the Welsh county’s famous win last season due to commitments with The Hundred.

There will be a Glamorgan 50-over debut for man of the moment Sam Northeast after his record-breaking four hundred against Leicestershire last week. Left-arm spinner Prem Sisodiya and left-arm speedy Jamie McIlroy are also in line to make their first 50-over appearances for the Welsh county.

WNC has many familiar faces on their squad with wicketkeeper Alex Horton, Royal London Cup winner Andy Gorvin and off spinner Tegid Phillips taking on their Glamorgan teammates.

Tom Bevan is also expected to perform for WNC after donning the ‘Daff’ for Glamorgan in the Vitality Blast.

There are also places in the squad for several Glamorgan Academy players, including Ben Morris and Morgan Bevans. Former Glamorgan batter Connor Brown will also be in attendance.

Vview from camp – David Harrison

“There are still a lot of good teams and players, so we will have to play well. Our focus is initially on Wales and we look forward to Derby on Tuesday.

“From the outside there will be an expectation, but we have to do the basics really well to give ourselves a chance to win games and advance to the quarter-finals.

“We’re going to push the squad to the limit, my message is that we treat this competition the same as the championship and the T20, and try to play the strongest side we can with the right balance. That’s what we’ll do in the first four or five games and see where we are in that game.

“We talked a lot last summer about how important this game is and to treat it with the respect it deserves, it’s a trophy to win and you could see how much it meant to everyone to make it to the final at Trent Bridge. excellent experience and we are trying to replicate that.”

Head-to-head – Wales National County vs Glamorgan

Wales NC defeated Glamorgan in Cardiff last year ahead of Kiran Carlson and his team who won the Royal London competition. Connor Brown, who currently plays for Lansdown CC, was the Wales team’s top scorer last summer, with the former Glamorgan batter scoring 67. Lukas Carey also hit some important late runs as Wales, captained by Sam Pearce, won with two balls left. Carey also claimed two early wickets with the ball before wicketkeeper Tom Cullen took the top score with 41, while Glamorgan was dismissed for 202 in 48.4 overs.

The two teams have met four times before, with Glamorgan winning all four games. The 1997 Sophia Gardens match also saw Steve James and Hugh Morris share an opening score of 147, with the former taking 90 – Glamorgan’s highest individual score in one day matches against Wales NC.

How to watch/listen

The match will be featured on the club’s live stream with commentary from Nick Webb and Ed Bevan and several guest commentators.

You can enjoy highlights and match updates on the club’s social media channels.