Rutgers football recruitment update: Who’s going to the recruitment barbecue on Friday AND Saturday?





Rutgers will have a slew of recruiting targets halted by the Hale Center this weekend before the new dead period begins on Monday. Two sets of recruits will enjoy a barbecue on the Rutgers practice fields Friday and Saturday, with Greg Schiano and staff, and under Rutgers umbrella, planting seeds to grow the foundation that Schiano built during his second Rutgers stint. . Jordan Thomas of Don Bosco Prep (97) reacts after the resignation of Steve Angeli van Bergen Catholic (1) during the football match between #1 Bergen Catholic and #8 Don Bosco Prep at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey on Friday, September 24, 2021.John Jones | For NJ Advance Media: Four star Friday Rutgers will host some of his best local sophomore and junior recruits on campus on Friday, including the 6-6, 285-pound Don Bosco (Ramsey, NJ) defensive lineman Jordan Thomasarguably the best junior in New Jersey; Josiah Brown, a DB and the top junior from New York, who came close to picking Rutgers this summer; and Yasin Willisof St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, NJ), and the top junior running back of Garden States. Yasin Willis (2) of St. Joseph (Mont) has running space for Christian Ross (15) of Bergen Catholic during the football game between No. 1 Bergen Catholic and No. 7 St. Joseph (Mont) at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, NJ on Saturday, October 16, 2021.Scott Faytok | For NJ Advance Media: Other big draws KJ Duffa 6-5, 190-pound wide receiver from St. Anthonys in Melville, NY, who visited Rutgers multiple times alongside his teammate and class of Rutgers 2023 pledge Ian Strong; and Sam Pilofa Wisconsin junior linebacker, with offers from Rutgers, Wisconsin, Penn State and Iowa State, will join them on his second trip to campus. In the meantime, Kenny Jones, a 6-5, 300-pound, junior offensive lineman from Delran, will also make a return trip after fighting at the Rutgers Big Man Academy in June. Rutgers, UConn and Temple have commanded athletic greatness so far. Rutgers OL targets Kenny Jones from Delran (NJ) (Photo Courtesy of Jones) Salem (NJ) sophomore Cameron Smitha 6-0, 195-pounder with elite stats, provided by Texas A&M, Penn State, Rutgers, Boston College, West Virginia, UConn and Temple, will also be in attendance. Rutgers to build pipeline in Georgia Rutgers will let six to eight young Georgia recruits make the trip to P-Way on Friday. Rutgers hasn’t offered one yet, but could easily. The headliners are Dylan Lewis (6-0, 170) and Tobi Adewoyin (6-1, 170), Milton’s sophomore DBs, and Nick Taylor (5-11, 170), a junior quarterback from Fayette County High in Fayetteville, Georgia, who is recruited as a DB. Lewis has been offered by Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt, and UConn, while the others are about to get Power Five offers rolling in, after attending and competing in various schools throughout the off-season. Famah Toure (6) of Irvington celebrates after winning the NJSIAA North, Group 4 football final between Northern Highlands and Irvington at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Scott Faytok | For NJ Advance Media: Commitments come home Rutgers will host the majority of his dedicated high school students, including the Florida recruits, on Saturday on campus, where they will bond and settle into their new environment and the way things are done in Piscataway. All but one or two of the 16 pledges to attend the summer spectacle have been confirmed. The Rutgers 2023 class is ranked number 40 in the country by 247Sports and 43rd by Rivals.com. MORE FROM TODDERICK HUNT Recruiting black soccer players at Rutgers during America’s polarizing struggle for social change Meet the 2021 NJ.com All-College Football team, featuring top players from around the country coming from New Jersey Presentation of the NJ.com Top 50, January 2022, a list of the best New Jersey high school recruits (regardless of rank) WATCH: Hanging out in Washington Township with OL John Stone, Rutger’s latest Scarlet Knight and the face of his 2023 class Thank you for relying on us to deliver the journalism you can rely on. Then consider supporting us with a subscription. Todderick Hunt can be reached at: [email protected].

