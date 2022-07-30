Sports
Draws, dates, prize money and everything you need to know
The US Open Series kicks off next week as the Hologic WTA Tour returns to the North American hard courts. This year’s Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic has the best field of entrants in more than a decade as the WTA 500 tournament welcomes five of the Tour’s Top 10, as well as Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Bianca Andreescu and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.
The US Open Series spans the summer tennis season in North America, connecting nine WTA and ATP Tour events as the tours make their way to the final Slam of the season in New York.
Serena, Swiatek in the mix as US Open entry list revealed
Here’s what you need to know about San Jose:
When does the tournament start?
The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic is a WTA 500 hard court tournament held at the San Jose State University Tennis Complex in California. The tournament has a rich history as a groundbreaking event. Co-founded by Billie Jean King, the tournament was the first event of the historic 1971 women’s professional tennis tour, a precursor to the WTA.
San Jose has a draw for 28 players in singles and doubles for 16 teams. The Wilson US Open Regular Duty ball will be used and electronic line calling will be used on Stadium Court.
The main tournament starts on Monday, August 1, at 10:00 AM. The night sessions start at 19:00
When are the finals?
Both finals will be held on Sunday, August 7. The singles final starts at 2 p.m., the doubles final follows at 4 p.m
Who are the projected top seeds?
1. Maria Sakkari (WR No.3)
2. Paula Badosa (WR No. 4)
3. Ons Jabeur (WR No.5)
4. Aryna Sabalenka (WR No.6)
5. Garbie Muguruza (WR No. 8)
6. Coco Gauff (WR No.11)
7. Daria Kasatkina (WR No. 12)
8. Karolina Pliskova (WR No.15)
Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend inspire during Atlanta exhibition
Who are the defending champions?
Danielle Collins took the title last year, sealing a back-to-back title run from Palermo to San Jose. The American defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-7(10), 6-1 to win her second title in her career. Unfortunately, Collins had to pull out of this year’s event due to neck injuries.
In the doubles, Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac defeated the top players Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 6-1, 7-5.
What does the draw look like?
Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka are the frontrunners in the main draw of the WTA 500 in San Jose.
Notable 1Rs:
Osaka-Zheng Qinwen
Rybakina-Kasatkina
Andreescu-Rogers
Muguruza-Giorgi
Pliskova-Boulter
Gauff-Kalinina pic.twitter.com/YFlhMwCQWv
WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 30, 2022
What is the prize money and ranking points offered?
First round: 1 point/$8,110
Second round: 55 points/$11,260
Quarter-finalist: 100 points/$22,080
Semifinalist: 185 points/$42,010
Finalist: 305 points/$71,960
Champion: 470 points / $116,340
Main storylines
Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is back in action: San Jose will be Rybakina’s first tournament since her incredible run to her first major title at The Championships. Rybakina made her tournament debut last year and advanced to the quarterfinals. She lost in two tiebreaks to eventual champion Collins.
Our Jabeur ready to bounce back on hard courts: The Wimbledon finalist has had a few weeks to process that he is a set away from the title. Now she’s back to work. The world’s No. 5 has made it to the finals or better in five of her last seven tournaments, but that run came solely on natural ground. Can she transfer her success to hard courts?
Naomi Osaka returns to where it all began: Osaka made her WTA debut in the main draw at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic when the tournament was held at Stanford University in 2014. Then the 16-year-old was outside the Top 400, but she worked her way through qualifying to make her main draw debut. to make . There, she stunned Samantha Stosur in the first round for her first win on the Hologic WTA Tour.
This will be Osaka’s first appearance at the tournament since moving to San Jose and her first since Roland Garros.
Coco Gauff makes her tournament debut: The Roland Garros finalist is knocking on the door of a Top 10 debut and is currently behind Emma Raducanu at No. 11. The 18-year-old sits at No. 3 in the Porsche Race to the WTA Finals behind Iga Swiatek and Jabeur. She has made it to the semifinals or better in two of her last three tournaments.
What you need to know about the Citi Open in Washington DC
Monday also kicks off the WTA 250 event in Washington DC. There’s no shortage of storylines at this year’s Citi Open, where defending champion Jessica Pegula, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and two former Nos. 1s in Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka head the field.
Raducanu collaborates with Tursunov in coaching process
Also on this year’s field is Venus Wiliams, who will play her first singles event since last year’s WTA 250 in Chicago, as well as the return of 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.
Williams Sisters Tracker: Where to Watch Serena and Venus This Summer
Main draw in Washington DC (WTA 250), where Jessica Pegula, Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka lead the way.
Notable 1Rs:
Raducanu-Bouzkova
Azarenka-Yastremska
Stephens-Tomljanovic
Kenin-Osorio
Venus Williams – Qualification pic.twitter.com/ihOypqT3ax
WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 29, 2022
