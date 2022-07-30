Strong start for Indian hockey, badminton and table tennis teams; 14-year-old Anahat Singh wins-Sports News, Firstpost

India’s youngest team member, Anahat Singh, won her opening round singles match against St. Vincent and the Grenadines Jada Ross 11-5, 11-2, 11-0.

In a largely lucky day for the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games, opening day in Birmingham saw the Indian women’s hockey team and the mixed badminton team walk to easy victories in their opening group matches on Saturday.

The day also saw history as India’s youngest team member Anahat Singh won her opening round singles match against St Vincent and Grenadines Jada Ross 11-5, 11-2, 11-0. Abhay Singh, another Indian squash player in action, passed Joe Chapman in the Round of 64 and won 11-5, 11-5, 11-5.

A brace from Gurjit Kaur saw the hockey eve minnows beat Ghana 5-0 in Pool A match. The other goalscorers on the day were Neha Goyal, Sangita Kumari and Salima Tete.

Meanwhile, the PV Sindh-led mixed badminton team did not drop a single match to beat low Pakistan 5-0 in Group 1 encounter. Aside from PV Sindhu, the mixed team of Ashwini Ponnappa/B Sumeeth Reddy, the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, the women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, and men’s singles star Kidambi Srikanth gave Pakistan very little to look forward to about the day.

Boxing: Shiva Thapa defeats Pakistani Suleman Baloch

Veteran boxer Shiva Thapa was too heavy for young Pakistani Suleman Baloch when Indian boxer thrashed Baloch with a unanimous verdict to reach the last 16 of the 63.5kg.

After the fight, five-time Asian champion Thapa said he is motivated to win his first CWG medal. “Certainly, a CWG medal motivates me a lot. It’s something very individual, sometimes the pressure works and then you have the responsibility,” said Thapa. “We are all top athletes here and represent our country. Everyone hopes to win a gold medal here.

Cricket: Indian spinners disappoint in loss to Australia despite Renuka’s dream spell

The Indian women’s cricket team allowed a game against the mighty Australians from a winning position, despite reducing their rivals to 49/5 in one stage while defending 155. It was Renuka Singh’s dream spell of 4/18 that gave India the dream start in defense, before Ashley Gardner’s 52 not out ruined India’s celebration.

Gardner was well supported by Grace Harris, who scored 37 to add 51 runs for the sixth wicket and chase Australia again. Indian spinners were criticized when Radha Yadav (0/42) and Rajeshwari Gayakwad (0/24 in 2 overs) gave up 66 runs in 6 overs.

Previously skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s 52 and opener Shafali Verma’s 48 brought India to 154/8.

Table tennis: men’s and women’s teams reach quarter-finals

Indian men’s and women’s table tennis teams won their first two knockout stage matches and reached the quarter-finals in the respective category on Friday. The Manika Batra-led side defeated South Africa and Fiji 3-0, while Sharath Kamal and the team defeated Barbados and Singapore to take the last eight place.

In the first round of the day, the women’s team saw star paddler Manika play out against Musfiquh Kalam 11-5, 11-3, 11-2 after Sreeja Akula’s double play, Reeth Rishya defeated South African pair Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11- 7, 11-7, 11-5

The Indians dominated singles matches in the same way. Batra defeated Musfiquh Kalam 11-5, 11-3, 11-2 to warn her rivals in the field, while Akula put in a similar effort against Patel, resulting in an 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 victory to help the Indian team grab hold of the rubber.

In the decisive men’s singles, Akula came back and defeated Danisha 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 to seal the round.

In the men’s group 3 encounter against minnows Barbados, doubles, Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan, Kevin Farley and Tyrese defeated Knight 11-9, 11-9, 11-4. Veteran Kamal was also in a hurry as he defeated Ramon Maxwell 11-5, 11-3, 11-3 in under 15 minutes.

Sathiyan rounds out the tie by knocking off Tyrese Knight 11-4, 11-4, 11-5.

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj qualifies for final, Sajan Prakash and Kushagra crash

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj beat his heat timing at 54.55s to qualify for the men’s 100m backstroke final late Friday night. Previously, Nataraj clocked 54.68 seconds to qualify for the semifinals of the men’s 100-meter backstroke. The 21-year-old from Bengaluru was the third fastest swimmer in his heat and fifth fastest overall.

If he had clocked his personal best of 53.77 seconds, he would have qualified directly for the final as the second fastest in semi-final 2. The fastest swimmer in the field was South African Pieter Coetze who finished 53.67 seconds. clocked.

However, the seasoned Sajan Prakash and debutant Kushagra Rawat failed to advance to the semifinals of their events respectively. Prakash finished eighth in the heats with a timing of 25.01 men’s 50m butterfly. The top 16 athletes advanced to the semi-finals.

Kushagra also finished last in the men’s 400m freestyle when he stopped the clock at 3:57.45s. Both Prakash and Kushagra are still alive in the competition as they will be competing in other events.

Cycling: Indian cyclists fail to qualify for finals in three team events

Indian cycling’s Commonwealth Games campaign got off to a disappointing start, with all three teams failing to reach the final on Friday. The Indian men’s sprint team of Ronaldo Laitonjam, Y Rojit Singh, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo failed to make it to the medal round, finishing sixth in qualifying with a total time of 44.702 seconds at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

They were 2,480 seconds behind first-place finisher Australia. The fastest two teams compete for gold, while the third and fourth finishers in the qualifying round compete for bronze.

The women’s sprint team also did not outperform the men’s, finishing seventh in the qualifying round with a total time of 51.433. The Indian team, made up of Shushikala Agashe, Triyasha Paul and Mayuri Lute, was 3.592 seconds ahead of the New Zealand team, who clocked 47,841 seconds.

After that, the Indian pursuit team finished sixth and last in qualifying in the 4000m with a total time of 4:12.865, which was 23.044 seconds more than the leader New Zealand. The Indian men’s 4000m pursuit team consists of Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar and Vishavjeet Singh.

Lawn Ball: No wins for Indian teams

Female singles player Tania Choudhary and the men’s triples team each lost twice on the opening day of the grassball competitions.

The Indian men’s team of Chandan Kumar Singh (skip) Navneet Singh (lead) and Mridul Borgohain (second) lost 6-23 to New Zealand in their first match. They then suffered a 12-19 loss to Scotland in the second game. The New Zealand team consisting of Andrew Kelly (lead), Mike Galloway (second) and Ali Forsyth (skip) proved far superior to the Indians.

Later in the day, the men’s team lost 17-14 to Malaysia, while the women’s team lost 9-18 to England.

