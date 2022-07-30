These 2023 Prospects Could Bond Over Big Cat Weekend





Next Saturday is Big Cat Weekend, the Auburn football program’s biggest summer recruiting event, and the attendance list is full of prospects from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes. The Tigers are heading into the weekend on the momentum of the recent partnership of 4-star edge Wilky Denaud, who earlier this week chose Auburn football over Florida State, Indiana and Tennessee. However, it is extremely important that the Tigers add another commit to the roster this weekend. While there are several names to be seen in the 2024 recruiting class, there are two prospects in the 2023 class who could be attached to head coach Bryan Harsin’s squad before the end of July. The first is current Nebraska commitee Ashley Williams. The 4-star lead that was captured with the Huskers earlier this month, but Auburn’s coaching staff has continued to recruit him hard. While there is a huge need for edge rushers on the Plains, Nebraska has three edge commits and Williams may have a better shot at Auburn. It’s also important to note that while Williams is the #37 edge recruit in the class of 2023, he is also the #18 prospect from the state of Louisiana, where the Tigers – led by Trovon Reed – have worked hard. to set up a recruitment funnel. The other name to watch out for this weekend is the attacking three-star lineman Gernorris Wilson. The OL visited the Plains in June and has risen in the Tigers’ board since then. According to 247 Sports, Wilson might tackle college-level and has a versatility that the coaching staff really like. Both Ashley Williams and Gernorris Wilson are players who would help fill gaps in the rim space and on the offensive line, and would be welcome additions to the Tigers’ roster for 2023. By the end of this weekend, Auburn football could see a new must have a commitment to celebrate.

