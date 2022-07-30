Inside Florida Tennis: Strengthening the Black Community

When USTA Florida launched the Amplify initiative in 2020, its goal was to engage and empower black voices in the tennis community. In just two years, the program has already exceeded expectations.

It was built on three pillars, the first of which was the training and education of the staff. This is an important part when it comes to engaging the black community as the staff learns about racial equality and how to work towards inclusion of all.

Another pillar of Amplify is Coach Development. USTA Florida has worked hard to ensure there is a diverse pool of coaches in the tennis community. Amplify builds opportunities for black coaches to showcase their skills, learn more and network with other professionals in the sport.

USTA Florida is also working with other industry partners to provide black coaches with more knowledge in management education, tournament director resources, and more.

American Tennis Association (ATA) is one of the organizations that USTA Florida is partnering with in the Amplify initiative. Precursing the 2022 ATA National Championships at the USTA National Campus in July, USTA Florida and ATA teamed up to offer an XGLO Tennis Party open to everyone in the community. All ages and all levels were welcome at the event which provided a vibrant, glow in the dark tennis experience. More than 80 people took part in the sold-out event!

The final key area of ​​the Amplify initiative is Tennis Programming, which aims to offer more events that positively impact the black community. In June, USTA Florida facilities offered a grant to help organize Juneteenth events to celebrate the landmark day in history with tennis in their community. Gaines Park Tennis Association, Velasco Tennis Training, Sally Wilkey Foundation and MaliVai Washington Youth Tennis Foundation each received an event grant for their Juneteenth tennis celebrations. The USTA Florida-owned facility Play Tennis Gainesville also hosted its second annual Juneteenth Slam event in June.

USTA Florida Diversity and Outreach Coordinator Ronald Lyons is amazed to see what Amplify has done for the black community. From racial equality training for staff, to creating new and innovative tennis programs, and building long-term partnerships with diverse organizations, I am immensely proud of where we are today.

Magali Holt, who has been part of the Amplify project team since its launch, is stunned as she looks back on where the initiative started. We started Amplify in the midst of the pandemic and we were just talking about doing community programs and events, Holt said. So to actually see that take place with Play Tennis Gainesville, the Juneteenth scholarships and collaboration with the ATA was pretty cool.

While the Amplify initiative has accomplished a lot, more things are planned to take it to the next level. The next steps include partnering with USPTA to expand opportunities for black coaches in the professional scene, as well as establishing professional black coaches to teach the future of tennis.

We plan to continue to create more tennis programs in predominantly black areas while also targeting our black coaches. Involving our black coaches will continue to be critical to our growth as we know they shape every aspect of our tennis ecosystem, Lyons said. We know that in the coming months we will have to keep trying to crack the code to find more coaches and engage our existing network of black coaches, as that is where we will have the most impact targeting every part of our initiative.

Working toward these new goals will see USTA Florida’s Amplify initiative reach new heights by the end of 2022. For more information, visit ustaflorida.com/amplify.