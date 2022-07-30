3 takes of day 3 of FSU football camp

FLORIDA STATE Day three goes into the weekend on Friday afternoon. The pads were on and the players were reinforced as they came through the gates of the Dunlap Practice Fields and the defense let everyone know.

View our sights and sounds article to see what we mean.

Head coach Mike Norvell said how happy he was with how the team performed today in his post-practice interview.

I was very satisfied with today’s practice. That looked like, I say, real exercise, but that speed, intensity, physicality, came out today.

Overall it was a second and fourth practice with both sides playing, but here are three things that stood out:

Receivers and tight ends made great play

In the first 11 of 11, quarterback Jordan Travis opened with a bomb down field to receive Malik McClain wide in tight coverage. This will be day three of that connection and McClain has shown he can go up and get passes against a stacked secondary. It will be interesting to see him play forward in the red zone, but he comes out as a solid goto big body.

Johnny Wilson had a great day today, maybe his best day of spring or fall camp, he was extremely consistent, maybe he only had one drop the whole workout. But today he caught several big catches in full team practice, one on one and seven on seven.

Jackson West is three in training and like McClain, he’s had some very nice catches, mostly targeting when he gets a one-on-one matchup with a corner or safety on the perimeter.

Aggression

Especially the lines on both sides of the ball brought the energy today and the competitive nature showed itself during exercises. In the beginning, offensive coordinator Alex Atkins had the offensive line do some extra curricular practice after the first 12 on 12 matchup and it seems that was clear as the rest of the day the battles on the lines were fun to watch.

*Defensive linemen Patrick Payton, Ayobami Tifase, linebacker Amari Gainer, tight ends Preston Daniel and Jackson West were all scrappy the day they started hitting the love for hardness that comes with pads.

One of the linemen who came across with extra intensity was Byron Turner Jr., who had a field day in pass rush practice. The final game of the day actually ended with CJ Campbell running back cutting out and Turner chasing him from behind near the line of scrimmage.

Fabian Lovett and Robert Cooper both had great days using their hands to circle around the opposing linemen’s attacking linemen. The offensive line wasn’t bullied though and that’s what made it so much fun to watch. One piece that stood out during one-on-one practices was Cooper on Kayden Lines. Cooper tried to use his infamous spin move, but Lyles kept Cooper to himself and was able to avoid being pushed into the quarterback.

The defensive backfield thrives

In the defensive backfield we saw Azareyeh Thomas very active today, with a dropped interception and some pass break-ups. He’s also been in cover on a few catches, but overall he’s had a very impressive start to camp and doesn’t look like a freshman.

Today Kevin Knowles had an interception and continues to thrive in the nickel back role. Renardo Green was also very active today getting his hands on the ball and allowing minimal catches.

So far the depth at corner has been very good with little drop off from the first group to the second group and even at the third level the Seminoles are very deep all over the defensive backfield.