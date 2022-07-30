Teaching the game to future sluggers with gloves, bats… and tennis rackets





Published: Jul 30, 2022

The tennis balls and rackets were at summer camp on the… baseball diamonds? Yes, the grass and the earth, early July at Glander Fields. As part of a safe and fun way to teach some of the youngest baseball enthusiasts in town to catch some fly balls, instructors at the Newtown High School Nighthawks Summer Baseball Camp borrow equipment from another sport. Matt Paola, junior varsity head coach at Newtown High, hit popfly tennis balls with his racket and campers learned positioning, timing and, of course, catching techniques. It’s a lot of basic and teaching skills, and we have to keep it fun for them, said Paola, who played shortstop at Pomperaug High in Southbury before sliding to third base at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. Paola and other coaches, along with South-West Conference champion Newtown Nighthawks high school students, helped future baseball bats and pitchers ages 6 to 13 get a taste of outfield and infield positions, as well as batting and baserunning. . Camp sessions are offered several times during the summer Monday through Friday for three hours each morning. We teach them how to field a ground ball or how to stay ready when balls come your way, said high school outfielder and camp counselor Timmy Via. It’s a good time to just have fun with it. We try to teach them in a fun way, added Reid Burns, a high school first baseman/catcher. Paola said that when a baseball player moves into coaching, it might surprise him how much he knows about the game and can pass it on to younger generations. These guys have a lot to offer the little kids and you can tell they’re having a lot of fun too, Paola said of the high school counselors. It’s different, but also fun at the same time, said Via about the switch to coaching. Jack Carta, a high school first baseman and pitcher, said teaching hitting mechanics is an example of what the instructors offer. Being able to teach and pass on the things I’ve learned is what Carta said he enjoys most about working with the young ball players. Sessions are offered Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, during the weeks of August 1, 8 and August 15. The cost is $199.99 per session. Sign up via Newtown Parks and Recreation Sports editor Andy Hutchison can be reached at [email protected] Keaton Ervin plays a ground ball during the Newtown High School Nighthawks Summer Baseball Camp in early July in Glander Fields. Bee Photos, Hutchison Thomas Scinto throws the ball during an outfield practice. Colin Scholz swings during strike practice. Camp instructor Matt Paola hits tennis balls for players to practice their skills in the outfield. Benji Scholz makes contact with a pitch. Campers and attendants enjoy their time on the baseball diamond during camp at Glander Fields. Pictured are, from left, front: Benji Scholz, Thomas Scinto, Keaton Ervin and Landon Hafner; and back: Matt Paola, Reid Burns, Colin Scholz, Timmy Via, Levi Ervin and Jack Carta. Landon Hafner fielded a grounder near second base. Colin Scholz throws the ball after making a flyout. Benji Scholz has fun making plays on the field. Landon Hafner throws the ball.

