Long wait is over, Warroad lands Hockey Day Minnesota for 2024 – The Rink Live





WARROAD, Minnesota. Known as Hockeytown USA for over 60 years, Warroad’s hockey-mad community will be the epicenter of the State of Hockey for a winter weekend in 2024. Just minutes before the shotgun kickoff of the annual Warroad Celebrity Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 30, officials from Bally Sports North announced that Warroad will host Hockey Day Minnesota for the first time. We’ve waited a long time to host Hockey Day Minnesota in Warroad, also known as the real Hockeytown USA, Tad Palmquist, co-chair of the Hockey Day Minnesota 2024 Local Organizing Committee, said in a statement from the Minnesota Wild. As a small community of 1,800 people near the Canadian border, Warroad and the surrounding area has an impressive hockey legacy. We are excited to show how we live on the ice during HDM 2024 to the entire State of Hockey. The event will take place over a winter weekend of 2024 to be announced. The games are expected to be played on an outdoor track that will be built overlooking the iconic Warroads water tower, with hockey sticks crossed. Warroad (population 1,830) is the hometown of seven U.S. Olympic hockey players, including four gold medalists and two current NHL players. The announcement was made on an outdoor stage with Anthony LaPanta of Bally Sports North, who was part of the broadcast team for Hockey Day Minnesota from the start, surrounded by dozens of youth, the high school players from Warroad. “To me, this is the kind of community that Hockey Day Minnesota is all about, where hockey is life for the little guys down to the last detail,” said LaPanta. “Kids here are legitimately skating outside all winter and I think this is just going to be a great host.” In 2022, the Warroad high school girls’ team won the state title, while the boys took second. Washington Capitals star TJ Oshie, who won two high school state titles with the Warroad Warriors in 2003 and 2005, held up the Minnesota Wild jersey after announcing that Warroad Hockey Day will host Minnesota in 2024. Jess Myers / The Rink Live One of those current NHLers, Washington Capitals star TJ Oshie, was on hand for the announcement just hours before his number 19 jersey was retired from Warroad High School. Oshie was a key player on the 2003 and 2005 Minnesota State Warriors title teams. Hockey Day Minnesota, first held in 2007 about 40 minutes along Highway 11 in Baudette, is a day-long celebration of the sport in the state, featuring morning and afternoon outdoor hockey games, culminating in a Minnesota Wild match in the evening. Warroad, which is just six miles from the Canadian border, will be the northernmost community to host the event. Minneapolis goalkeeper Alex Lamont (31) deflects a shot from Warroad striker Matthew Hard (18) in the second period in a boys’ hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on January 18, 2020. Warroad defeated Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live) The full game schedule will be announced at a later date, once the 2023-24 Minnesota Wild schedule is announced, but there was immediate speculation that Warroad and arch-rival Roseau could meet on the outdoor track. Both the Warriors and Rams have participated in Hockey Day Minnesota in the past. Roseau defeated Blaine 1-0 at Baudette in 2008, in a match played in icy conditions, with the temperature and wind chill well below zero. In 2020, Warroad defeated host Minneapolis 5-1 on an outdoor track overlooking the skyscrapers of Minnesota’s largest city. Warroad celebrates their victory over Proctor/Hermantown in the State Class A Tournament Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live Warroad is home to Marvin, one of the nation’s largest window and door manufacturers, and local officials noted that the company will play a prominent sponsorship role in the event. Christian Brothers, a hockey stick brand, was founded in Warroad and operated there for over 40 years before the brand name was sold. Earlier in 2022, Mankato became the first community in southern Minnesota to host Hockey Day Minnesota, with more than 10,000 fans filling the Minnesota State Mankato football stadium for a men’s game between the host Mavericks and St. Thomas. The 2023 event will be held in White Bear Township, just north of St. Paul.

