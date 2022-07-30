CWG 2022 Table Tennis: Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai’s Pair Win Game One Against Northern Ireland





Indian couple Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai won the first match dominantly to kick off their match against Northern Ireland. They took a 10-1 lead in the opening game and ended the game with an 11-3 win. The duo then failed to win the second game as the Irish duo took the lead with an 11-9 win. But Kamal and Desai reacted with great vigor and won the next two games at the trot. In the end, they recorded an 11-3, 9-11, 11-6 and 11-1 victory to kick off the match. After that, Sanil Shetty took a clinical 3-0 win, which was followed by an intense performance from Desai, returning multiple times to beat Owen Cathcart 3-2. India finished the game with a 3-0 margin. Before the tournament, Sharath Kamal had one wish and that was to win medals in the Commonwealth Games and so far he has been incredible. Kamal has a special connection to the event as he has dominated the competition over the years. In an interview he talked about his love affair with this tournament. In 2006, when I first won a medal, people started to get to know me. I have a special bond with Commonwealth Games. I have won medals every time I have played at this event and I hope that this time I will be able to do the same and make my country proud, he said. Kamal’s first gold medal was in the 2004 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, which was followed by a glorious singles gold medal at the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games, along with a gold in the men’s team event. He then went on to win two more Commonwealth golds in 2010 – in the men’s team and men’s doubles. He missed all the medals in 2014 but retaliated by winning gold, silver and two bronze medals in the previous event. Talking about his team, he shared how they all share the same exact goals which is to win medals for India. He said: I’ve been there for a long time. The competition is really good. We have good players in Canada, there is England, Nigeria and Singapore. I hope we will go back with medals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportstiger.com/cwg-2022-table-tennis-sharath-kamal-and-harmeet-desais-pair-win-game-one-against-northern-ireland/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos