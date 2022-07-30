cricket SL100EA Vision Plus Smartphone User Manual





cricket SL100EA Vision Plus smartphone Getting to know your Cricket Vision Plus Set up your phone Insert a SIM card/microSD* Lift the back cover by the notch in the lower left corner of the device, and then pull the flexible cover firmly to remove it. If there is a previously installed SIM card, slide the card from right to left to remove it. Hold the new SIM card with the metal contacts facing down and the cut in the top left corner. Slide the card into the SIM slot. Hold the microSD card (sold separately) with the metal contacts facing down and the cut side on the right. Slide the card into the microSD slot. Place the case back on the back of the phone and ensure a good fit by pressing and clicking the edges of the case. Press and hold the Power/Lock key until the device turns on. Charging with the AC adapter Plug one end of the data cable into the USB port on the bottom of your phone. Connect the other end to the power adapter. Plug the power adapter into a wall outlet to fully charge your phone. WARNING! Do not use any other kind of SIM card or a non-standard Nano SlM card cut from a SIM card to avoid damage to the phone. You can get a standard Nano SlM card from your service provider. Using the touchscreen Swipe up on the screen to unlock.

Use your fingertip to lightly tap the screen.

Use quick movements of your finger on the touch screen to swipe up, down, left, and right.

Spread two fingers apart or pinch them together on the screen to zoom in or out on a web page or image.

To return to the previous screen, tap the Back button .

. Tap the Home key to return to the main home screen at any time. Press and hold the home key to access Google Assistant.

to return to the main home screen at any time. Press and hold the home key to access Google Assistant. Tap the Recent apps button to open recently viewed apps.

to open recently viewed apps. Swipe up from the bottom of the home screen to open applications on your phone. Notification panel Swipe down on the status bar to open the notification panel. Swipe left or right on a notification to remove it, or tap CLEAR ALL to clear all event-based notifications (other pending notifications are kept). From the notification panel. swipe down again to open the quick settings panel. Tap a setting to turn it on or off, or tap Settings to access the full settings. Personalize your screen Set your wallpaper Tap and hold an empty space on the home screen and tap Wallpapers. Select a wallpaper and tap Set wallpaper. Choose to set the wallpaper for the home screen, the lock screen, or both. Add App Shortcuts To add an app to the home screen, swipe up from the bottom of the home screen to open the Apps drawer. Touch and drag an app to display the home screen. Release in the desired position. Organize your home screens Tap and hold the app or folder. Drag the item to the desired position and release it. Create App Folders From the home screen, touch and hold an app and then drag it to another app to create a folder Drag more apps to the folder to add them. To name or rename the folder, open the folder, tap the title bar and enter the desired name. Delete app shortcuts or folders From the home screen, press and hold an app shortcut or folder, then drag it up to Delete at the top of the screen to remove it from the home screen. Call family and friends To call From the home screen, tap Phone . Call by selecting one of the following options: Enter a phone number on the keyboard and tap Call . Choose a recently called contact in Recent . Choose a saved contact in Contacts Choose a favorite contact in Favorites . Visual Voicemail Swipe up on the home screen and tap Visual Voicemail . Select a message to play. Using Call Waiting During a call, you will hear a tone when another call comes in. Swipe up to accept and put the current call on hold, or swipe down to decline the call. The caller is sent to voicemail. Tap to merge conversations or tap to switch between active calls. More information On the Web Detailed support information, including device specifications and troubleshooting, is available at: www.cricketwireless.com/support/devices. On the phone Call Customer Service at 1-855-246-2461 or

Call 611 from your cell phone. accessories For more information on accessories, visit your local cricket store or visit:

www.cricketwireless.com/shop/accessories. Remark: Store and online stocks may vary. The product complies with FCC Radio Frequency Exposure Guidelines FCC ID 2A28USL100EA. This device complies with Part 15 of the FCC Rules. Operation is subject to the following four conditions: This device may not cause harmful interference This device must accept any interference received, including interference that may cause undesired operation. 2022 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are registered trademarks under license from Cricket Wireless LLC. Ofher marks are the property of their respective owners. microsDXCIM logo is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. Text and image messages Send an SMS From the home screen, tap Messages . Tap Start chat to create a new message or start a new group chat. Enter the name of the recipient(s) from your contact list or phone number in the To field Type your message and tap to send the message. Send an MMS message From the home screen, tap Messages Tap Start Chat | to create a new message or create a new group chat. Enter the name of the recipient(s) from your contact list or phone number in the To field Type your message. Tap > to attach a file to a message. Tap to add an attachment, tap to select or take a photo or photos to add. Tap to send the message. Remark: Please do not text and drive. E-mail Set up email (Gmail, Yahoo!, etc.) Swipe up from the home screen to open apps. Tap Gmail . Follow the steps to set up your account. Create and send an email Tap from the Inbox screen to compose a new message. Enter the email address of the recipient(s) in the To field. To add a carbon cut or blind carbon punch, tap v. Enter the subject and body of your message. Tap on . to add attachments and select Attach file. Tap send. Remark: Contact your IT administrator to set up a corporate email account. Useful Features Cricket services These services make using Cricket even better and easier. My Cricket : Billing access. Make a quick payment, view usage and access support from the palm of your hand.

: Billing access. Make a quick payment, view usage and access support from the palm of your hand. Visual Voicemail: Quickly view, access and play back your voicemail messages. Easily store important numbers and respond to messages by calling back or texting. Apps on Google Play Access to Google Play From the home screen, tap Play Store . Enter or create your existing GoogleTM account login by following the steps on the screen. Navigate Google Play Tap a category to browse apps, games, movies, and music sorted by popularity or category. Tap the Google Play search bar to search the Play Store for a specific game or app. Tap the app to install and follow the instructions. After installation, you will see a notification in the notification panel. Open the app from this notification or by locating it in the apps drawer.

Remark: A payment method, such as Google Wallet, is required to purchase apps. Camera and video take a picture

From the home screen, tap camera. Place the object or landscape in the viewfinder. Tap to take the picture. It will be automatically saved in Photos . Make a video Swipe right to Video and tap at the bottom center of the screen to record a video. Tap to stop recording. The video will be automatically saved in Photos . Tap to take photos while recording. The photo is automatically saved in Photos . Share a photo or video From the home screen, tap Photos . Tap a photo or video, then tap Share and select an option to share. Documents / Resources Related Tutorials/Resources

