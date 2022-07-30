AUBURN, Ala. At the SEC Media Days in Atlanta, we spoke to the likes of Ryan McGee (ESPN), Andy Staples (The Athletic), Cole Cubelic (SEC Network), and Takeo Spikes (SEC Network) about the upcoming season, which makes Jordan-Hare Stadium the toughest. place to play in the league and the growing buzz around Tank Bigsby .

Q: What is the outlook for Auburnin 2022?

Cole Cubelic, SEC Network: “A lot of the kids have taken on that ‘us against the world’ mentality. Some of that would happen anyway with where the media is going to select them because it will most likely be sixth or seventh in the division. I can remember. We were picked to finish last in the division at Media Days in 2000, and we won the division. It can happen. Crazy things have happened. And I think some pieces are in place.”

Ryan McGee, ESPN: “The best thing that happens to Auburn football is when we don’t expect much from them. I’m talking about us as in the national team. Because you think about the history of Auburn football, I think the best seasons have happened in years when maybe our expectations weren’t that high And they took us all by surprise So I guess there’s some juju And for all the pain that winter was when I talk to By Bryan Hars “What I hear is that the best thing that can happen to a locker room is an event or a common enemy. They all have that now. And so I think there’s a focus there that maybe wasn’t there when they were in the middle of it last fall.”

Takeo Spikes, SEC Network: “I’ve been through changes in coaching. If you’re used to a certain guy who has created a culture that’s been there for a number of years and then someone new comes in, you’re going to get resistance. I think (Harsin) feels like He’s got it to a point now where all the guys, especially the student-athletes, have bought them and they want to be there and they want to do whatever it takes to get the bad taste out of their mouths from last year.”

Andy Staples, The Athletic: “If you wanted to do something to cheer up the locker room and the coaching staff, they probably did. How that all works, I don’t know, because that schedule is pretty brutal. And By Bryan Hars said that in the great hall. Is there a simple schedule in the SEC? There is no. But especially if you’re brining at Penn State and you’re playing an SEC West schedule and Georgia is your annual opponent. It is heavy. If you By Bryan Hars , there’s not much you can do except try your best and drop the chips where they can. It certainly looks like that’s the attitude he’s taking. I’m very curious how that will play out.”

Q: What makes the atmosphere in Jordan-Hare Stadium so unique?

cuboid: “Fan passion has to be there first. Wherever you go, it has to be loud. If it’s not loud, you’re never going to classify it that way. But of course there are some other really cool traditions in Auburn “When that eagle flies before the game I don’t think there’s anything like that in college football. The fans are doing a great job. People might say it’s a little corny, but I think Auburn’s band is incredible. That helps a lot to people how it sounds, how it feels. It helped me when I played there, but that’s usually not how we decipher places to play. People want to hear how it worked against you, and I got Trevor Knight and Greg Hearing McElroy and other guys say it’s the hardest place they’ve played. If I get opponents to tell me that, I believe it’s the hardest place in the SEC to play.”

McGee: “There’s an energy. Auburn is a real college town, and there’s just a difference. It’s not just about Jordan-Hare. For me, it’s about when you get to the city limits on Friday. I went to Auburn twice last year When we rolled in, you felt it over lunch on Friday. From there, it builds up towards the ‘War Eagle’. It builds up a bit to the team going out onto the field. It builds up to the actual game. For me that’s what it’s about. It’s not just about those few hours in the stadium. It’s about everything around it.”

spines: “I know Texas A&M is considered the 12th man, but you really feel like, ‘We’re coming on the field here today and I know my people are supporting me.’ That’s the comfort level that Auburn provides for all players. The atmosphere is exciting. Going back, they didn’t have this when I was there, but the eagle flying around and landing on the middle of the field. I think all if you’re around If you look and you see that no one is sitting there, I want people to never take that for granted, because that’s how strong the tradition is.”

Q: There has been a lot of buzz Tank Bigsby . What makes him special?

cuboid: “You just don’t get a lot of guys his size who can run over you, make tackles and then also have the ability to run away from people. You mentioned growth. It’s something I’ve seen, not just this off-season, but his whole career. He developed a little more patience, he worked on his vision, he understands better what the attack needs from him. And if they get that stretch game going this year, what I know will be a point of emphasis, he’s a man perfect to take that thing to the sidelines put one foot in the ground and go north and south there aren’t many guys in college football I should rather be able to drive over there then Tank Bigsby .”

McGee: “He’s the X Factor. Think about these seasons we’re talking about with Auburn, maybe we weren’t expecting much, and then Cam Newton happens, right? We weren’t expecting much, and then all of a sudden, we got a season or a game from a player that we didn’t expect. We all know Tank is good, but I think he’s secretly great. And so he’s the key. And he knows that.”

Staples: “When I heard the other players say Tank is the most improved player on the roster, he was already pretty good, which is really exciting to think about: what he could do. I’ve always loved the way he When he was a freshman, the first few times he got the ball, you looked at him like, ‘Woah, this guy could be great.’ The fact that he now has so much experience under his belt and kind of understands his place and what his role is in the team and what he is as a leader and now he’s auditioning for the next level that’s really a lot to say along with the incredible package of physical tools he already has. You have to be excited about that.”