India vs Wales, 2022 Commonwealth Games women’s hockey: head-to-head, where to watch live streaming, times in IST





India will take on Wales in its second Group A women’s hockey match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 30 at the University of Birmingham hockey and squash center. (FOLLOW THE BLOG LIVE) When will the competition take place? The two teams will compete against each other at 11:30 PM IST. Ind W vs Wal W head-to-head record While India has a head-to-head record of 4-1 against Wales, the last time the two sides met, Wales defeated India 3-2 at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. EXAMPLE: India opened its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign in hockey on Friday with a thumping 5-0 win over Ghana in a Group A match at the University of Birmingham’s hockey and squash center. The Indian women earned an early minute in the fourth minute, with Gurjit Kaur made the most of it when she shot the ball into the left corner of the net. In the second quarter, Nehas’ shot into the goal was deflected by a Ghanaian defender, with India leading 2-0 at halftime. NEW UPDATE: Navjot flies back home after positive test COVID-19 India continued to pile misery on Ghana as play resumed when Sangita found the net on a counterattack and Gurjit scored her second of the day minutes later. The icing on the cake came in the final quarter when Salima Tete, one of India’s most accomplished hockey players, counterattacked to cap off a five-star performance in the UK. The Indian women’s hockey team plays against Wales on July 30, while the men’s hockey team kicks off the campaign against Ghana the following day. Wales lost 0-4 to Canada in their first game and will try to improve their performance against India. Women’s hockey team India and Wales India Savita Punia (captain and goalkeeper), Rajani Etimarpu (goalkeepers), Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete , Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari Wales Beth Bingham, Ella Jackson (GK), Eloise Laity, Hannah Cozens, Holly Munro, Izzie Howell, Izzy Webb, Jo Westwood, Leah Wilkinson, Livvy Hoskins, Millie Holme, Rebecca Daniel, Rose Thomas (GK), Sarah Jones, Sian French Sophie Robinson, Xenna Hughes, Amy Burton Where can you watch India vs Wales, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s hockey match? The India vs Wales, Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

