Pitchford believes squad headache could be key to table tennis chances





By Josh Graham at the NEC, Birmingham Liam Pitchford suggested selection headaches could be key to Team England’s chances of going deep into men’s table tennis after beating Bangladesh 3-0 at the Commonwealth Games. Chesterfields Pitchford, 29, dismissed Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy 11-3 11-8 11-3 to help England finish the group stage undefeated after securing their quarter-final spot yesterday with victories over Guyana and Fiji. Pitchford has his sights set on a ninth Games medal and with all four team members in action in the past two days, he believes the power in depth is causing coach Gavin Evans problems, but keeping the team well on the podium. for the quarterfinals on Sunday. He said: Gav has a tough decision to make about who’s playing or not and that’s a good place to be and one we haven’t been to in a long time so that’s always good. Whoever is playing goes out there and gives 100 percent and if we win we win and if we lose we gave everything. Pitchford, who made his debut in Delhi 2010, admitted tougher testing will follow after three easy wins kicked off the campaign for favorites England. Having described last year’s postponed Olympics following lockdown as the worst of my career, Pitchford is looking to return to the big stage at the Games in Birmingham. He suffered a first-round defeat in the men’s singles competition in Tokyo and failed to qualify for the team event before speaking openly about his mental health issues. And as Pitchford has so far not been forced to get out of second gear at NEC, Pitchford acknowledges tougher testing is on the table this week. He added: I feel good for tomorrow’s quarter-finals. We did what we had to do again. It wasn’t the hardest groups, but we got the wins and we know that tomorrow will be a different challenge and we have to be ready from the start. From the first game we have to be focused and in the game, but I think we are all in good shape and we will see what happens tomorrow. National Lottery players raise more than 30 million a week for charities, including essential funding for sports from the grassroots to the elite. Find out how your numbers deliver amazing results on: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and join by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.

