Retirement of franchise leader Ryan Kerrigan ends an era for football in Washington

ASHBURN, Virginia — Ryan Kerrigan prided himself on taking a consistent approach that produced equally consistent results. But when his left knee prevented him from doing so, he decided the best outcome was retirement.

Kerrigan announced his retirement on Friday and ended his 11-year career by signing a one-day contract with the Washington Commanders. He played for Washington for 10 seasons before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

He said some doctors told him he had to retire last year because of a bad left knee.

“I wasn’t emotionally ready to stop playing football,” Kerrigan said. “I played a good playoff game and that made me think I could still do this. When I came back to training at the end of June, my knee really started to hurt again.”

That made it easier for a player who said football played a part in every decision he made — down to what he ate for breakfast off-season — to quit playing. Kerrigan, the 16th overall pick in 2011, will retire as Washington’s all-time leader at 95.5, while also making four Pro Bowls. He didn’t pick up a sack in the regular season with the Eagles, but had 1.5 in a playoff loss to Tampa Bay.

Kerrigan, 33, is one of the last faithful to leave with ties to the organization’s former name. Only 11 players remain who were Kerrigan’s teammates under the previous name.

“We honor him as the commanders continue the legacy of that name and our team as a whole,” said Chase Roullier, one of those 11. “It shows we’re the same group of guys whether that name has changed or not. There have been a lot of cultural changes, a lot of things have changed, but we can still honor Ryan.”

“It’s really cool,” Kerrigan said at a news conference on Saturday, where he was joined by his wife and three daughters — all under 3 years old. “I know this team means a lot to a lot of people. It’s one of the oldest franchises in the league and a lot of great players have come through, so it’s pretty cool that people feel that way about me.”

Kerrigan was consistent throughout his career, both in approach and production. He was picky about his diet, starting with two chicken breasts every day and drinking 300 ounces of water daily during the season.

It helped him avoid injuries, as Kerrigan started the first 139 games of his career and was not ruled out until 2019 due to a concussion.

“I tried to take a consistent approach every day, whether it was week 1 or week 17, whether we were 3-0 or 0-3,” he said. “That’s what allows you to succeed in the NFL, if you have an approach and stick to it, even when it doesn’t work out.

“…It meant a lot to me being there for 139 straight games and being ready to play was a testament to how I felt about the game and how I felt about my approach to it.”

When Kerrigan walked into Washington’s practice facility on Friday afternoon, he was greeted by players and coaches, who gave him an ovation.

“The most important thing is what he meant to the franchise, the fans and the community,” said Washington coach Ron Rivera, “and also talking to him about how important it was to do this. We felt obligated because it was the right thing to do.” “The choice was to do. … He was a man you could always count on and lead by example. You only get so many of those guys, so when you get them, they should definitely be celebrated.”

Roullier called Kerrigan the “embodiment” of an NFL player. Kerrigan said it was as simple as dedicating himself to a game he loved – and he would love to continue as a coach.

“I gave them everything I had,” Kerrigan said. “Emotionally, physically they got everything from me. Football was my life. I didn’t have many hobbies. It was all about football: how would this daily decision help me with football? Okay, I wake up In the morning I eat breakfast, how “Is this breakfast going to help me with football? That’s how I’ve been approached every day.”