Sports
Retirement of franchise leader Ryan Kerrigan ends an era for football in Washington
ASHBURN, Virginia — Ryan Kerrigan prided himself on taking a consistent approach that produced equally consistent results. But when his left knee prevented him from doing so, he decided the best outcome was retirement.
Kerrigan announced his retirement on Friday and ended his 11-year career by signing a one-day contract with the Washington Commanders. He played for Washington for 10 seasons before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
He said some doctors told him he had to retire last year because of a bad left knee.
“I wasn’t emotionally ready to stop playing football,” Kerrigan said. “I played a good playoff game and that made me think I could still do this. When I came back to training at the end of June, my knee really started to hurt again.”
That made it easier for a player who said football played a part in every decision he made — down to what he ate for breakfast off-season — to quit playing. Kerrigan, the 16th overall pick in 2011, will retire as Washington’s all-time leader at 95.5, while also making four Pro Bowls. He didn’t pick up a sack in the regular season with the Eagles, but had 1.5 in a playoff loss to Tampa Bay.
Kerrigan, 33, is one of the last faithful to leave with ties to the organization’s former name. Only 11 players remain who were Kerrigan’s teammates under the previous name.
“We honor him as the commanders continue the legacy of that name and our team as a whole,” said Chase Roullier, one of those 11. “It shows we’re the same group of guys whether that name has changed or not. There have been a lot of cultural changes, a lot of things have changed, but we can still honor Ryan.”
“It’s really cool,” Kerrigan said at a news conference on Saturday, where he was joined by his wife and three daughters — all under 3 years old. “I know this team means a lot to a lot of people. It’s one of the oldest franchises in the league and a lot of great players have come through, so it’s pretty cool that people feel that way about me.”
Kerrigan was consistent throughout his career, both in approach and production. He was picky about his diet, starting with two chicken breasts every day and drinking 300 ounces of water daily during the season.
It helped him avoid injuries, as Kerrigan started the first 139 games of his career and was not ruled out until 2019 due to a concussion.
“I tried to take a consistent approach every day, whether it was week 1 or week 17, whether we were 3-0 or 0-3,” he said. “That’s what allows you to succeed in the NFL, if you have an approach and stick to it, even when it doesn’t work out.
“…It meant a lot to me being there for 139 straight games and being ready to play was a testament to how I felt about the game and how I felt about my approach to it.”
When Kerrigan walked into Washington’s practice facility on Friday afternoon, he was greeted by players and coaches, who gave him an ovation.
“The most important thing is what he meant to the franchise, the fans and the community,” said Washington coach Ron Rivera, “and also talking to him about how important it was to do this. We felt obligated because it was the right thing to do.” “The choice was to do. … He was a man you could always count on and lead by example. You only get so many of those guys, so when you get them, they should definitely be celebrated.”
Roullier called Kerrigan the “embodiment” of an NFL player. Kerrigan said it was as simple as dedicating himself to a game he loved – and he would love to continue as a coach.
“I gave them everything I had,” Kerrigan said. “Emotionally, physically they got everything from me. Football was my life. I didn’t have many hobbies. It was all about football: how would this daily decision help me with football? Okay, I wake up In the morning I eat breakfast, how “Is this breakfast going to help me with football? That’s how I’ve been approached every day.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/34317933/retirement-franchise-sacks-leader-ryan-kerrigan-closes-era-washington-football
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Retirement of franchise leader Ryan Kerrigan ends an era for football in Washington July 30, 2022
- The Sandman’s Mason Alexander Park age, height, Instagram, roles July 30, 2022
- Itsmyne by NFT Labs confirms NFT implementation in Tottenham Hotspur FC and AS Roma’s I-Tech Cup games July 30, 2022
- Sustainable fashion or work of art? Diana Stelin’s clothing brand Gallerista is a masterpiece for the eyes July 30, 2022
- Ukraine seeks answers as more than 50 prisoners die – BBC News July 30, 2022