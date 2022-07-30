Two killed in explosion at Kabul cricket stadium, police say

An explosion has occurred at Kabul’s main cricket stadium during a domestic league match, killing at least two people and temporarily halting the match, officials said.

The blast happened during a match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi in the Afghan domestic T20 competition at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium packed with hundreds of spectators on July 29.

“The blast was caused by a grenade, two were killed and some of our compatriots injured,” said Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed Kabul police spokesman, adding that security forces were looking for perpetrators.

Zadran said the match was halted for a while and resumed after a cleanup of the area.

Zadran urged people to refer only to security forces’ information when reporting casualties, after conflicting reports about the number of dead and injured appeared in the media and within the diplomatic community.

Kabul’s emergency hospital in the city center said on Twitter on July 29 that 13 had been injured.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Naseeb Khan said in a statement that “the players, staffers and foreigners are all safe.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack, saying that attacking civilians and civilian objects is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.

A top United Nations official, Ramiz Alakbarov, who was present at the stadium when the blast happened, condemned the “appalling attack,” according to a UN statement.

Cricket is a hugely popular game in Afghanistan, with several players gaining international recognition.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, Tolo News