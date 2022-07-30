Erie Save an Eye all-star football match result depends on the final game

Kyle Shaffer, who is on his way to the United States Air Force Academy, was in the air during the last photo of his football career.

Shaffer, a Union City county defender, found himself covering Metro receiver Stephen Lebron in the county end zone after Friday’s last photo of 84.e Erie Lions Club Save an Eye game at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Erie football recruitment:Where some Save an Eye game all-stars will play in college

Running out of time on the clock, Shaffer came for Lebron, an Erie High graduate. Shaffer jumped and hit the potential 28-yard scoring pass to Lebron from McDowell’s Metro quarterback Jacob Skolnik.

Had Lebron caught the ball for a touchdown, the Metro would have drawn within two points of the County and had no time left for an tying 2-point conversion.

Shaffer ended such drama with a pass breakup that clinched the County’s 27-19 win.

Shaffer said the piece was extra satisfying because of what happened before the snap.

Frankly, I saw their coach (Andre Henderson of the Metro) pointing at me. So I knew they were coming for me, he said. That game felt so great because it was the winning game. There is no better feeling.

Shaffer also made five tackles and returned a kick-off for the County, which defeated the Metro for the second time since Save an Eye officials switched to the current format three years ago.

The County won 23-13 in 2019 and the Metro 29-21 a year ago. In 2020 there was no competition due to COVID-19 precautions.

Fort LeBoeuf star Tristin Harris’ last hurrah

Shaffer wasn’t the only County player to have made a notable feat in his retirement from competitive football.

Tristin Harris, a Fort LeBoeuf graduate, whose blue-and-white competition uniform was similar to the one he wore as a bison, registered the County’s first two touchdowns.

More:Fort LeBoeuf’s Tristin Harris Takes Attention During Soccer Star Summer

The first was an 86-yard kickoff return, the first in a Save an Eye game since a 92-yarder by Javon Rowan (Cathedral Prep) in 2006. It was a quick counter from Skolnik’s 4-yard run for the first touchdown of the subway.

We took special teams very seriously (during practice), Harris said. That (kick-off return) went exactly as the coaches said it would. I would have one man to beat, and that’s what happened.

Harris also ran for a 3-yard score with 36 seconds left in the first half. That helped the Province with a 14-13 half-time break and a lead that they would never relinquish.

Harris finished with 58 rushing yards. He also intercepted a pass from Skolnik in the closing game of the first half.

It felt really good to come here one last time, Harris said. This was so much fun.

Fort LeBoeuf athletes honored

While Harris was commended for his play on Friday, two fellow LeBoeuf graduates and County teammates were celebrated at halftime.

Adam Lichtinger and Dom Gentile each received $1,000 as the inaugural recipients of the Tyco Swick Legacy Foundation grant. They were honored in the midfield, where they posed with their parents, Swick and other Save an Eye officials.

Lichtinger and Gentile were involved in a garage fire on April 14. They stayed overnight at the LeBoeuf Township home of Ben Turi, a 2020 LeBoeuf graduate, and his mother, Renee.

More:Athletes at Fort LeBoeuf recover from burns sustained in building fire

Lichtinger and Gentile believed that Ben Turi was in the garage at the time of the fire. They immediately realized he wasn’t, but were injured when they escaped.

Gentile suffered burns to his hands, cuts to his face and abdomen and stitches in a knee.

Lichtinger suffered second and third degree burns that left him a patient at the UPMC Mercy Burn Center in Pittsburgh for several weeks.

However, they all recovered in time to return to class last spring. Lichtinger, a javelin thrower, was even able to rejoin LeBoeuf’s track and field team ahead of the District 10 track.

More:Return of Fort LeBoeuf’s Adam Lichtinger Highlights Action at Erie County Classic

I really appreciate this (scholarship). I didn’t expect it, Lichtinger said. It will help me study, so it goes for good.

Lichtinger, who will attend West Virginia, wore a compression sleeve on his left arm Friday. However, he said he is almost to the point of not consciously thinking about his injuries.

Gentile will attend Slippery Rock and serve in the US Army National Guard.

More:Teammates Since Third Grade, Step Brothers Enjoy Final Plays Together In Save An Eye Game

New leadership in all star games

Although Swick has been involved in the Save an Eye game for over 50 years, Friday’s was the first since 1971 that he was not in charge of.

Swick, 83, stepped down as game manager this year. Joe DeMartino was his designated successor.

The creation of the Tyco Swick Legacy Foundation grant was announced at Thursday’s Save an Eye banquet at the Bel-Aire Conference Center. Swick had no idea beforehand.

A total surprise, Swick said. But what I’m saying is the great job the new responsibles are doing (with the game). They followed the pattern we set, but they improved it. I was told we broke a new advertising record, which is a big part of it all.

The game is the second oldest high school football game in the country. It is committed to providing eye care to children in need in Erie County and support services for the visually impaired.

More sideline support

One of the changes for Friday’s game was the addition of student cheerleaders on the sidelines. Harbor Creek cheerleaders were designated supporters for the County, while the Metro players were spurred on by cheerleaders from Erie High and McDowell.

More:After Shortened Senior Season, McDowell Lineman Gets Final Snaps in Save an Eye Game

McDowell’s cheerleaders included members of the competitive team. The Trojans have won three PIAA coed varsity championships since 2017, including the past two.

More:McDowell competitive spirit squad repeats as PIAA’s coed varsity champion meets

Savannah Sack was a McDowell freshman with last season’s title lists.

Not only is it an honor to be a part of a state championship team, it’s an honor to know all of its members, Sack said. We have such an incredible staff.”

District 10 football:100 players to watch for the 2022 season

More:Erie Area 2022 High School Football Schedules: Team-by-Team

Contact Mike Copper at: [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @ETNcopper.