Diversity Day inspires the next generation of tennis players





Events similar to Diversity Day at the Futures include how Breakpoint Tennis and Life Skills Academy coach Journee White began to love tennis while playing for East St. Louis Net Rushers as a child.

Meeting and connecting with new people through a sport that isn’t predominantly black and seeing other people who are black play and excel at tennis is fun and inspiring, White said.

White was one of several people at Liberty Middle School on Friday for the second Diversity Day on the Futures. The free tennis clinic partnered with Breakpoint Tennis and Life Skills Academy, Net Rushers, East St. Louis Tennis Community Association and St. Louis City Tennis to provide a morning of tennis lessons and play for local kids. Staff from the EHS Tennis Academy, including EHS players and coaches, were also on hand to help coach children. It’s a fantastic event, said Edwardsville Futures tournament director David Lipe. It offers opportunities for everyone to play tennis. There are many people here who care about these children.

Diversity Day was presented by McConnell and Associates. Refreshments were provided by Source Juicery and a free lunch for participants was donated by Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. This is astonishing, said former tennis player Kweisi Kenyatte of the University of Illinois. I am so glad this can be made possible. Kenyatte made an appearance at the Futures’ first-ever Diversity Day last year, where his infectious enthusiasm quickly made him a local favorite in the tournament. He was the first person to call Lipe when planning this year’s event. This is what I play tennis for, Kenyatte said. I never thought that the sport I started when I was three brought so many people together. While playing with Phoenix Cobb and Noell Wheeler, children in the clinic, Kenyatte lost a set. The two girls started jumping and screaming that we had beaten a professional. It’s seriously so much fun playing a pro, Wheeler said. It was a dream to meet a professional tennis player. It’s quite emotional. Wheeler has been playing tennis for three years now and plans to continue playing tennis. Of course I like tennis, Wheeler said. My father said tennis is for old people, but I love it. Cobb, her teammate against Kenyatte, plays for East St. Louis Tennis Community Association and has been playing for three years. Tennis is fun, Cobb said. It was cool to beat a pro. Cobb added that Coco Gauff and Williams sisters Serena and Venus are her favorite players to watch. I hope they stay focused and locked in the sport because the sky is the limit, Kenyatte said. For the second consecutive year, Ben Gildehaus from Breakpoint Tennis and Life Skills Academy was also present at the event. Getting everyone from the different tennis associations together is super cool, Gildehaus said. Bringing all of us here and hanging out with the kids is great. Breakpoint Tennis aims to teach players social and emotional skills through sport, while promoting diversity in tennis in the St. Louis area. It’s cool to see parents taking their kids all the way to Edwardsville, Gildehaus said. (Lipe) Organizing this event is important to the community. After the game morning, a free lunch and presentation followed. Tennis hasn’t always provided ample opportunity, but this is an effort, Lipe said. This is an effort to spread the love for our game and provide opportunities for children to have fun and learn a great sport.

