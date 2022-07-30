Kane Disses Tkachuk, Penguins Trade Obstacles





Maybe the NHL should bring free agency back to July 13 every year, so we have news well into August instead of dozing off and scraping the bottom of the barrel for August. John Klingberg signed an almost ridiculous deal with the Anaheim Ducks, both in terms of time and money. PK Subban is still looking, but he will be patient. The New York Islanders bought 25,000 MegaMillions tickets. Evander Kane flatly rejected Matthew Tkachuk and the Pittsburgh Penguins have a few hurdles before they can reach the NHL trading market. Seriously, what the hell is Klingberg doing? Have your agent been fired, hired a large company and signed a one-year contract? Pittsburgh Penguins / Sports Now Group Pgh Pittsburgh Hockey Now: There are 12 teams ABOVE the salary cap, including the Penguins. There are 10 more who can’t afford a free lunch. As NHL trade rumors swirl through the league, it’s not easy in real life. Here’s the full explanation – Pittsburgh Penguins trade talk. SteelersNow.com: Fighting?! There was a fight at the end of Day 2. Is that good or bad? Pittsburgh Steelers news. SN+: No pillows? It was still a physical day that ended in a stern lecture from Mike Tomlin. Full day 2 camp takeaway. Steelers training camp. Pittsburgh Baseball Now: Watching the Daily Outlook. Hudson Head takes off. Travis Swaggerty was impressive. Here’s the full rundown: Pittsburgh Pirates Outlook. Our Buccos signed their first round pick, Termarr Johnson. “It’s so real now.” Pittsburgh Pirates news. NHL Trade Chatter, News and National Hockey Now: Washington Hockey Now: That’s a hardcore diss. Our Sammi Silber in DC also likes to follow the competition news. Evander Kane and Matthew Tkachuk aren’t exactly buddies, and Kane mocked Tkachuk’s Florida press. ouch. NHL news. Sportsnet: John Klingberg signed a $7 million one-year deal. That is it?! I saw a bridge deal with a contender. But a team with a small fan base that didn’t make the playoffs last season, that’s a choice, right? Montreal Hockey Now: Mike Matheson accidentally started a running rumor that PK Subban would be coming back to Montreal. After Matheson arrived in Montreal after his Penguins trade, the Canadiens gave him access to their Twitter account. He tweeted, “Guess who?” Subban rumors drove the town crazy. Oops! PK Subban awaits the market. No one has money, but his camp admits he’s unlikely to return to the Montreal Canadians. Montreal has a surplus of attackers, so one more will probably have to leave. Canadian trade to talk. TSN: The Ottawa senators gave Mathieu, PO Joseph’s brother, a four-year contract. NYI Hockey Now: The Islanders bought 25,000 MegaMillions tickets and promised to share them with their fans. Not bad! New York Islanders pleasure. Detroit Hockey Now: Here’s a fun game we’ll be playing in Pittsburgh next week. Two truths and a lie. NHL trade rumours, free agents, it looks nice. Is Nazem Kadri linked to Detroit? Truth or lie? Detroit Red Wings. Calgary: Super Agent Allan Walsh is not shy. He opened on the blockbuster Calgary-Florida trade and Jonathan Huberdeau’s contract (or lack thereof). It will be big headlines until Calgary GM Brad Treliving puts him on the NHL trading bloc or signs him. Calgary Flames difficult.

