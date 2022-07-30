Sports
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 Highlights: Mirabai Chanu Takes Gold As Weightlifters Give India 4 Medals
CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu wins gold as India closes day 2 with four medals in weightlifting.© AFP
Commonwealth Games Day 2 Highlights: Bindyarani Devi won the silver medal in women’s 55kg weightlifting, while India finished day 2 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with four medals. Bindyarani took the silver after Mirabai Chanu took the gold in the women’s 49 kg category. Earlier, Sanket Sargar had delivered India its first medal after winning silver in the men’s 55kg final. Gururaj Poojary then won a bronze medal in the men’s 61 kg category and handed India its second medal.
02:34 (ACTUAL)
BINDYARANI WINS SILVER!!!!
Bindyarani Devi wins silver in women’s 55kg weightlifting. She lifts 116kg in her final clean and jerk attempt to go over Fraer Morrow, who will settle for bronze.
02:19 (ACTUAL)
BINDYARANI STARTS STRONG!
Bindyarani lifts 110kg in her first attempt at clean and jerk! Everything to play for
01:44 (ACTUAL)
NATARAJ WILL BE 7TH!!!
Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finishes seventh in the men’s 100m backstroke final! Better luck next time
01:37 (ACTUAL)
INDIA MAKE IT 3-0!!!
Indian mixed badminton team takes a 3-0 lead against Australia with two games to go. Chirag and Sumeeth Reddy win their clash in straight sets!
01:28 (ACTUAL)
BINDYARANI KEEPS HER COOL!!!
Bindyarani gets the 86kg hold in her third attempt. All eyes now on the clean and jerk segment
01:26 (ACTUAL)
SANJEET GETS OUT!!!
Indian boxer Sanjeet loses to Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali in men’s heavyweight round of 16 bout
01:25 (ACTUAL)
BINDYARANI CRUISES!!!
After 81 kg, Bindyarani lifts 84 kg without breaking a sweat!
01:16 (ACTUAL)
BINDYARANI TOWARDS A STRONG START!!!
Bindyarani Devi successfully lifts 81kg in her first jerk attempt in the 55kg category for women.
01:06 (ACTUAL)
WIN FOR INDIA IN LAWN BOWLS!!!
India defeated Canada 17:7 in the Lawn Bowls Women’s Fours – Section D – Round 3
01:04 (ACTUAL)
ABHAY AND ANAHAT LOSE!!!
India’s Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh lose their squash matches to Alan Clyne and Emily Whitclock in men’s and women’s events respectively.
01:00 (ACTUAL)
INDIA BEATS WALES!!!
India defeated Wales 3-1 in their women’s hockey pool A match. They make it two wins.
00:53 (ACTUAL)
LOVLINA GOING FORWARD!!!
Lovlina Borgohain beats New Zealand’s Ariane Nicholson 5-0 in the round of 16 for women over 66kg-70kg (Light Middle)
00:49 (ACTUAL)
SINDHU WINS!!
PV Sindhu beats Australian Wendy Chen in straight games! India leads 2-0 in the mixed team events.
00:43 (ACTUAL)
INDIA GOES UP 3-1!!!
India up 3-1 to recover their two-goal cushion! Incredible deflection from the penalty corner.
00:38 (ACTUAL)
WALES BACK AWAY!!!
Wales pulls one back right away from the end of the third quarter! India leads 2-1
00:33 (ACTUAL)
OPPORTUNITY FOR INDIA!!!
India nearly took a 3-0 lead, but the Wales goalkeeper was ready to refuse them. Sharp Storage
00:27 (ACTUAL)
SRIANT WIN!!!
Kidambi Srikanth defeated Australia Ying Xian Lin and gave India a 1-0 lead in the mixed badminton team event.
00:10 (ACTUAL)
IT’S HALF TIME
After the end of the second quarter, India led Wales 2-0 in this match against Group A. Gurjit Kaur and Vandana Katariya were the goalscorers for India from penalty corners.
00:05 (ACTUAL)
INDIA SCORE AGAIN!
India doubles their lead! Excellent penalty corner conversion from the Indians.
00:02 (ACTUAL)
INDIA SCORE!!!
India takes the lead against Wales. They lead 1-0 in the second quarter.
00:01 (ACTUAL)
INDIA CRASHOUT!
The Indian women’s table tennis team loses 3-2 to Malaysia in the quarterfinals. Reeth Tennison gave it all in the decision, but Ying Ho defeated her 3-2.
GOOD LUCK TO THE GOVERNMENT CHAMPIONS!
23:51 (ACTUAL)
INDIA MISS PC!!!
OPPORTUNITY! India misses their penalty corner in the second quarter! It remains 0-0
23:46 (ACTUAL)
MALAYSIA POWER DECIDER!!!
Ying tops it all off in the women’s table tennis quarter! She takes the fourth game 11-9. On to the decision maker!
23:43 (ACTUAL)
WOMEN HOCKEY!!!
The first quarter between India and Wales has begun! After 13 minutes the score is 0-0.
23:37 (ACTUAL)
REETH LEADS 2-1!!!
Tennison takes the third game with ease. She makes it 2-1 in this last game.
23:25 (ACTUAL)
REETH LOSES SECOND GAME!!!
Terrible service! Reeth Tennison loses second game 8-11. Ying Ho makes it 1 game each
23:13 (ACTUAL)
REED LEAD!!!
Reeth Tennison takes the first game 12-10. She fell behind at one point, but is recovering well!
23:00 (IST)
DOLL LOSES!!!
Manika Batra loses the match in straight sets. Malaysia makes it 2-2. On to the decision maker.
22:57 (ACTUAL)
MANICA TRAILS 0-2!!!
Manika loses second game 11-3. She seems tired, she’s already played a five-game thriller.
22:47 (ACTUAL)
POP 0-1 DOWN!
Manika Batra loses first game 6-11 to Karon Lyne from Malaysia.
22:33 (ACTUAL)
INDIA GO 2-1 ABOVE IN TABLE TENNIS!!!
Sreeja Akula wins her match 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 against Li Chang! India takes a 2-1 lead.
22:26 (ACTUAL)
CHANU WINS THE THIRD MEDAL OF INDIA!!!
After successfully lifting 109kg and 113kg, Chanu fails to lift 115kg in her third clean and jerk event.
22:20 (ACTUAL)
Table tennis: Sreeja Akula wins second game!
Sreeja Akula has won her second match against Alice Chang Li Sian of Malaysia 11-6 in singles in the quarterfinals of the women’s team.
22:19 (ACTUAL)
CHANU KNOWS GOLD FOR INDIA!
Mirabai Chanu wins gold and successfully defends her title at the Commonwealth Games.
22:11 (ACTUAL)
Table tennis: Sreeja Akula wins first match!
Sreeja Akula defeated Malaysian Alice Chang Li Sian 11-6 in the first match of their women’s singles quarterfinals.
22:08 (ACTUAL)
Weightlifting: Kingsley regains advantage!
Stella Peter Kingsley has lifted 95 kg in her second attempt at clean and jerk. This brings her back to the top, with a difference of only one kg from second place Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa.
22:02 (ACTUAL)
Table tennis: MANIKA BATRA WINS!!!
Manika Batra won the match 11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 11-3 vs Malaysian Ho Ying. This helps India make it 1-1 with Malaysia in the quarter-finals of the women’s team.
21:56 (ACTUAL)
Weightlifting: Kingsley shines!
Stella Peter Kingsley has lifted 91 kg in clean and jerk and thus inches Kaminski with a gap of one kg. She now has a total of 166 kg to her name. It’s getting interesting!
21:53 (ACTUAL)
Weightlifting: Hannah Kaminski on top!
Hannah Kaminski from Canada lifts 91 kg in her first attempt in clean and jerk and temporarily takes the pole with 165 kg in total.
21:50 (IST)
Manica in trouble!
Manika Batra loses the fourth game 9-11 to the Malaysian Ying Ho, who reaches back to equalize this second game with 2-2. On to the decision maker!
