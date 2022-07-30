Steelers QB update: Mitch Trubisky stays ahead, but it’s time to take Mason Rudolph seriously

At the start of training camp, Mike Tomlin said that he and the Steelers coaching staff wouldn’t micromanage the competition at quarterback. The Pittsburgh head coach said he knew full well that would be exactly what the media — and therefore fans of the team — would and will continue to do throughout the summer.

It cannot be said enough that we are in the very early stages of training camp. The pads are coming on Monday and that will add a whole different element to training and thus to the Steelers quarterback league. But there were a few things from the first few days of camp that are noteworthy regarding Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation.

Mitch Trubisky stays in the driver’s seat

The projected starter for the camp, the former Bears Pro Bowler remains the favorite to be bottom center when Pittsburgh kicks off the regular season in Cincinnati on September 11. While not a perfect camp, Trubisky had a solid performance during Thursday’s Seven Shots, a seven-game drill that challenges the offense to score from the 3-yard line.

Trubisky led the charge in the first four games of Seven Shots. On those plays, he fired scoring passes at Chase Claypool, Anthony Miller, Zach Gentry, as the offense took a 3-1 lead (h/t Jim Wexell of Steel City Insider). Trubisky also threw an interception, but it happened after the pass was googled by its intended target. After a less than ideal first day of camp, Trubisky played better on Thursday, with his decisiveness as one of the most important improvements from the previous day.

Rudolph, the most experienced quarterback to know the Steelers offense, wrote the most impressive pitch on the first day of camp in Pittsburgh, a downfield completion for new Steelers wideout Gunner Olszewski. Rookie Calvin Austin’s long touchdown also came from Rudolph.

But where Trubisky’s decisiveness was clearly visible on Thursday, it was the opposite with Rudolph, especially during Seven Shots. Rudolph completed one of his three attempts and was nearly intercepted on his first attempt. His only completion gave the offense a 4-3 victory in the first Seven Shots of training camp.

After Friday’s practice, Rudolph received a confidence vote from Claypool, who believes Rudolph gets and will continue to have a fair chance when it comes to winning the runway.

“It’s bizarre how accurate he is”, claypool said: from Rudolph, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “He doesn’t get enough praise and attention. He’s just as in the running as all those guys.”

Kenny Pickett is the clear third-string QB

There is a distinct gap between Pickett and the two quarterbacks in front of him on the depth chart. This is largely expected as Pickett is a rookie as Trubisky and Rudolph begin their sixth and fifth NFL training camps respectively. While he’s undoubtedly going through some growing pains, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic noticed that Pickett’s first days of camp were significantly better than Rudolph’s first camp practices as a rookie in 2018.

Mobility is an advantage Pickett has over Trubisky and Rudolph. He showed that during the first two days of training camp, and Pickett will certainly continue to lean on his athleticism as he continues to adjust to his new environment.

The Steelers’ last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Oladokun didn’t get a single rep with Pittsburgh’s first-team strike during the first two days of camp. It’s clear that Oladokun has done his job for him if he is to stand a chance of making the 53-man roster. It would take a strong preseason from him and either an injury or a drastic setback in Rudolph’s play for Oladokun to make the cut.

However, a strong training camp may convince the Steelers to give Oladokun a spot on the practice squad. Pittsburgh benefited from having a QB on the exhibition squad in 2019, when several injuries prompted the team to promote Devlin Hodges from the exhibition squad to the starting lineup.