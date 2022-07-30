Sports
Steelers QB update: Mitch Trubisky stays ahead, but it’s time to take Mason Rudolph seriously
At the start of training camp, Mike Tomlin said that he and the Steelers coaching staff wouldn’t micromanage the competition at quarterback. The Pittsburgh head coach said he knew full well that would be exactly what the media — and therefore fans of the team — would and will continue to do throughout the summer.
It cannot be said enough that we are in the very early stages of training camp. The pads are coming on Monday and that will add a whole different element to training and thus to the Steelers quarterback league. But there were a few things from the first few days of camp that are noteworthy regarding Pittsburgh’s quarterback situation.
Mitch Trubisky stays in the driver’s seat
The projected starter for the camp, the former Bears Pro Bowler remains the favorite to be bottom center when Pittsburgh kicks off the regular season in Cincinnati on September 11. While not a perfect camp, Trubisky had a solid performance during Thursday’s Seven Shots, a seven-game drill that challenges the offense to score from the 3-yard line.
Trubisky led the charge in the first four games of Seven Shots. On those plays, he fired scoring passes at Chase Claypool, Anthony Miller, Zach Gentry, as the offense took a 3-1 lead (h/t Jim Wexell of Steel City Insider). Trubisky also threw an interception, but it happened after the pass was googled by its intended target. After a less than ideal first day of camp, Trubisky played better on Thursday, with his decisiveness as one of the most important improvements from the previous day.
Rudolph, the most experienced quarterback to know the Steelers offense, wrote the most impressive pitch on the first day of camp in Pittsburgh, a downfield completion for new Steelers wideout Gunner Olszewski. Rookie Calvin Austin’s long touchdown also came from Rudolph.
But where Trubisky’s decisiveness was clearly visible on Thursday, it was the opposite with Rudolph, especially during Seven Shots. Rudolph completed one of his three attempts and was nearly intercepted on his first attempt. His only completion gave the offense a 4-3 victory in the first Seven Shots of training camp.
After Friday’s practice, Rudolph received a confidence vote from Claypool, who believes Rudolph gets and will continue to have a fair chance when it comes to winning the runway.
“It’s bizarre how accurate he is”, claypool said: from Rudolph, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “He doesn’t get enough praise and attention. He’s just as in the running as all those guys.”
Kenny Pickett is the clear third-string QB
There is a distinct gap between Pickett and the two quarterbacks in front of him on the depth chart. This is largely expected as Pickett is a rookie as Trubisky and Rudolph begin their sixth and fifth NFL training camps respectively. While he’s undoubtedly going through some growing pains, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic noticed that Pickett’s first days of camp were significantly better than Rudolph’s first camp practices as a rookie in 2018.
Mobility is an advantage Pickett has over Trubisky and Rudolph. He showed that during the first two days of training camp, and Pickett will certainly continue to lean on his athleticism as he continues to adjust to his new environment.
The Steelers’ last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Oladokun didn’t get a single rep with Pittsburgh’s first-team strike during the first two days of camp. It’s clear that Oladokun has done his job for him if he is to stand a chance of making the 53-man roster. It would take a strong preseason from him and either an injury or a drastic setback in Rudolph’s play for Oladokun to make the cut.
However, a strong training camp may convince the Steelers to give Oladokun a spot on the practice squad. Pittsburgh benefited from having a QB on the exhibition squad in 2019, when several injuries prompted the team to promote Devlin Hodges from the exhibition squad to the starting lineup.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/steelers-qb-update-mitch-trubisky-remains-in-front-but-its-time-to-start-taking-mason-rudolph-seriously/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jennifer Lawrence keeps it casual in a flowing tan dress while stepping out in Manhattan July 30, 2022
- How does the stock market work during a recession? Here’s what history shows | Smart Change: Personal Finances July 30, 2022
- ANTHRAX joins CHUCK D of PUBLIC ENEMY for “Bring The Noise” at the Palladium in Hollywood July 30, 2022
- Recent report on PTI ‘corruption’ could damage Imran Khan’s image July 30, 2022
- The 10 Best College Football Programs of the Decade, Ranked July 30, 2022