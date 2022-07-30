By Lisa Kavac

Tennis players who enjoy playing at Riverside Park are spoiled for choice. Last week an extensive renovation project was completed on the 119th Street Courts. Players say the ten public clay courts look and feel like new. The ribbon will be cut on Monday, August 1, at 9 a.m.

The courts were terribly cracked, hampering play and creating danger, Mark McIntyre, director of the Riverside Tennis Association (RTA) told West Side Rag. RTA is a subsidiary of the Riverside Park Conservancy. The work involved repairing and filling cracks, followed by 3 to 4 applications of acrylic tennis court coating, McIntyre said.

Riverside Park is home to two other public tennis facilities; the 96th Street Red Clay Courtsand the Tennis Courts in Fort Washington Park. Neither facility has seen the deterioration of the 119th tennis courts, otherwise known as the About the track. This is because the tracks are built on a platform above the Amtrak railroad.

The platform vibrates when trains pass under it, causing the lanes to burst,” explains McIntyre. “Once cracks appear, they get worse in the winter when the water that enters them expands and contracts during the freeze-thaw cycle, McIntyre explains. Because of the Amtrak issues, those courts have about half the lifespan of an average asphalt tennis court.

McIntyre initially approached New York State Assembly member Daniel ODonnell, a long-time supporter of the 119th Street Tennis Association, seven years ago to ask for funding to restore the courts. The MP responded immediately, McIntyre said. But the New York State and New York City approval process is very thorough and has taken a long time to complete.

Finally, earlier this summer with the help of ODonnells, financing for the renovation was approved and issued through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (The New York State agency that handles this type of funding.) The dormitory authority will reimburse the Riverside Park Conservancy $125,000 for the project.

“I am very happy to support the 119th Street Tennis Courts, a much loved and widely used site in need of physical repairs,” assembly members ODonnell told the Rag in an email. I knew it was important to be in the courts because they have a significant intangible value to our neighbourhood.The investment will give tennis enthusiasts a wonderful new environment to enjoy their sport.

WSR asked why it took so long for the funding to be approved. Dorm authority isn’t known for being fast,” O’Donnell replied. “Even by that standard, I had to fight for this funding every step of the way. Working closely with my wonderful partners at Riverside Park and the Riverside Tennis Association, I continually had to ensure that the grant cut through the hurdles and moved closer to delivering to our community. I am very glad that day has come.”

The repairs, which were performed by a company in Brewster, New York, Sports Tech acrylic, began in late June and was completed on July 26. Five lanes were repaired at a time so that the other five could be played during the project.

Membership of the 119th Tennis Association is not required to play on the courts. Players require either a season tennis license or single-game passes, and courts can be reserved online or in person. To learn more about how to play on the 119th Street Courts, click here. For information on obtaining tennis licenses and single play passes, click on here

So far, the players are delighted with the result. 119th Street is my favorite place to play tennis in Manhattan. Watching the courts deteriorate over the years was disheartening, but now it’s like playing on brand new courts, Barbara Eisberg said.

I’ve been playing on the 119th Street Courts in Riverside Park for decades, Joanie Schroeder, president of the 119th Street Tennis Association, told WSR. I played on the newly constructed courses twice this week and it was so much fun. I’m so glad we can finally say mission accomplished.

Members of the 119th Tennis Association will celebrate this Monday morning while cutting the ribbon. Among those in attendance are McIntyre, Schroeder, meeting member ODonnell, along with NY Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue, and the interim president of Riverside Park Conservancy, John Herrold. The ceremony is open to anyone who wishes to attend.

We welcome brand new jobs. It feels worth the wait. said McIntyre.