Sports
Residents of Marda Loop have mixed reactions to the ball hockey tournament being held nearby
Thousands will flock to Marda Loop this weekend as Play On, Canada’s largest ball hockey tournament, takes over 33 Avenue SW.
The tournament, which takes place on July 30 and 31, will host nearly 100 teams and more than 1,000 players.
“Our entire setup is focused on getting kids to play again, and adults to feel and play like their kids again,” said Jake Clarke, Play On National Events Director.
It is the first tournament since the organization stopped running in 2017. Play On had planned to resume the tournaments in 2020, but was unable to due to the pandemic.
“So with two years of kids doing nothing and turning to video games, we thought it was time to bring back street hockey and bring players, participants and people back to the communities they once enjoyed before that Covid shut down.” Clarke.
Players between the ages of seven and 45+ will compete this weekend. Clarke said they have tried to involve players of all skill levels and genders in the tournament.
He said he hopes the public will come and enjoy the hockey, as well as the various vendors and existing businesses in Marda Loop.
“Everyone is welcome to come, and we hope everyone does,” Clarke said.
Tournament gives a lot back to former players
Robin Rootes, former team captain at previous events, was and still is a big fan of the ball hockey tournament.
“Oh my god, it’s amazing. I’m not kidding, this was the best weekend of my year,” she said.
“This is what I looked forward to for months and months and months.”
Rootes originally played in a mixed league before moving to a men’s league. She wanted something much more competitive.
“My team finished somewhere between second and fourth in the men’s intermediate class in the eight years I played,” she said.
“It was amazing. I loved every second of it.”
Rootes, now the marketing coordinator for the Western Ball Hockey Leaguehanded out posters to companies for the competition’s multisport summer camps on Friday.
She said there was a mixed response from those companies.
“Some are enthusiastic. Some of them don’t really know what to expect yet, and some are frustrated that they didn’t know more,” she said.
Rootes said it was a learning experience for Play On and that hopefully the issues would be resolved before next year’s event.
“I think this is the first year it’s back and maybe the organizers are new,” she said.
“Next time, if they educate the companies enough, the companies will realize how great this is and how it will promote them and they’re going to do a lot of business this weekend. From my experience playing in it, every company in the area where it was played was just booming that weekend. ”
Some residents have parking problems at tournament
dr. James Clifford was one of the residents of Marda Loop who was unhappy with the tournament taking over the community’s main street this weekend.
dr. Clifford, who lives on one of the bypass routes on 18 Street SW, said his wife’s car was one of several towed as a result of a parking ban imposed by the city for the event.
“Because this is the whoopee doo job of getting around this whole site, I guess,” he said.
“Not reasonable, I’m just going to dispute that ticket to the point.”
The entire lane of Avenue 33 SW between 17 Street and 22 Street is closed to traffic. In addition, 18, 19 and 21 Streets SW are closed between 32 Avenue and 34 Avenue SW.
Linda Dear of Monkeyshines Children’s Books and Toys said she was concerned about the parking situation for herself and her customers this weekend, but had no other problems with the tournament.
“It’s just the parking lot,” she said.
“The parking is the big problem, even with Grass disease.”
Organizers have contacted, not always with success
Clarke said Play On has taken a number of steps to inform the residents of Marda Loop that the tournament would affect the streets, dating back to May this year.
He said they posted messages on social media. They had sent letters to residents in the community and placed door hangers on all affected businesses. They even left notices on the affected cars the night before the parking ban went into effect, he said, warning residents.
Parking bans and signs, Clarke said, were placed in the affected areas and on poles on Tuesday, July 26.
“We’ve tried to tackle each problem individually,” he said.
“We know this didn’t go as smoothly as everyone wanted.”
Darby Sellowes, who said she lives five minutes from Avenue SW 33 in Mission, said the closure wouldn’t affect her enjoyment of the area.
However, she said she was not aware of the tournament that was going on.
‘I’m usually quite in this area, I just haven’t seen anything yet. Maybe it’s a social media issue that I’m just not on the right channels to watch,” she said.
“It’s very neat. I just had no idea what was going on.”
Transit routes rerouted north and south of 33 Avenue SW
dr. Clifford also objected to the diversions for Calgary Transit routes through Marda Loop. He said he changed his regular commute to Crowchild from a 15-minute journey to over 45 minutes.
Calgary Transit moved regular stops for Route 7 one block south to 34 Avenue SW, and Route 22 one block north and one block south to 33 Avenue SW.
Marda Loop resident Avery Tarasiuk was trying to determine where her bus stop had been relocated when LiveWire Calgary approached her.
She said the Calgary Transit app did not indicate the changes to her route to downtown Calgary. She said she didn’t really know that temporary changes were happening.
“I haven’t really looked into it,” she said.
Clarke said Play On staff has tried to alleviate some of the stress for people affected by the tournament by having free golf cart shuttles for those looking to travel around the area.
“Anything we can do to help people who could be affected by this, what they think is negative, we hope to alleviate that,” Clarke said.
“But the whole point is to get people back into the community and get them out on the streets to play. If we shut down the street for three days and make kids happy, if we laugh in the morning, it’ll be all worth it.”
