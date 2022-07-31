2 died in Friday explosion at Kabul Cricket Game, Taliban Say

The Taliban raised the death toll on Saturday from a hand grenade explosion during a cricket match in the capital of Kabul the day before, saying two civilians died in the stadium blast.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion, but the blame is likely to lie with militants from the Islamic State group, the Taliban’s main rivals since they took over the country nearly a year ago when the US and NATO troops withdrew. from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

Earlier, 13 people had been injured in Friday afternoon’s explosion at the International Cricket Stadium in Kabul, where several hundred people had gathered to watch the match.

At the time, the Italian emergency hospital in Kabul had confirmed on Twitter that 12 of the injured had been hospitalized, while another patient was being treated and discharged.

Taliban-appointed Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Saturday that two people had been killed. It was not immediately clear whether the two had died instantly or later in hospital.

The match, between cricket teams Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi, was briefly halted due to the explosion, but later resumed. The match was part of the domestic T20 Shpageza Cricket league matches that are held every year. Cricket is a hugely popular sport in Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban takeover last August, the regional arm of the Islamic State group known as Islamic State of Khorasan Province has claimed responsibility for attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country.

The IS affiliate, which has been active in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the biggest security challenge for the country’s new rulers. The Taliban have taken drastic measures against IS Khorasan, which has a foothold in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

Friday’s attack was widely condemned, including by Ramiz Alakbarov, the deputy of the UN mission in Afghanistan, who was in the stadium at the time of the attack but was unharmed. He was to address the Afghan cricket club.