Buschini feels right at home with football in Nebraska

MISSOULA Brian Buschini has put together an absolute season for the Montana Grizzlies in 2021.

The Helena Capital product was named FCS Gambler of the Year for the Grizzlies last fall as a freshman in red shirt, but at the end of the season, the former UM walk-on entered the transfer portal and soon received a full scholarship to his talents up to the FBS level at the University of Nebraska.

“Ever since I was a very small kid, I dreamed of playing at the highest level,” Buschini told MTN Sports. “I was always a big dreamer. I would always watch Alabama winning national titles on TV and I would say, ‘I want to be there.’ “When we got married last year, finances became a big part of our studies and everything. The opportunity to earn a scholarship at the senior level, I felt like I would have that based on the season I had.”

Buschini and his wife, the former Kellie Van Kirk, a former UM volleyball player, then packed up and moved to Lincoln, but not long after arriving, Buschini said he had some personal issues and needed to come back to Montana.

“I had to go back to Montana because I was in a really tough place in my emotional journey and my psychological journey,” said Buschini. “I’ve really gotten into a better place there by finding the Lord and working through things, and I’ve been super blessed with all the tools the Lord has put in my hands as far as counseling and my wife and everyone else to help me through this time.”

When Buschini had done everything he needed to, he returned to Lincoln just in time for Nebraska’s spring game, and off he went.

It was there that Husker fans saw what he was capable of, including the game’s loudest crowd pop with a thumping punt, something Griz fans often saw.

Brian Buschini Named To Ray Guy Award Watchlist #GBR pic.twitter.com/i8xwZc4zCD Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) July 27, 2022

“It was so unbelievable and it’s funny because this spring I was also in a huge mess with my football gear,” said Buschini. “When I got after that personal time I took, I was a little nervous about my technique and I lost my drop a lot, so I was super inconsistent this spring. We got to the spring race and my first point was lucky enough, I hit it 63 meters, 4.97 (second) hang time, so it was a really big punt and the place just exploded.”

Buschini wants to bring that high level of focus and expectations as a leader to Huskers special teams.

After undergoing knee surgery and taking some time off, Buschini was able to focus on some areas of his punting once he got back into practice, saying he improved his consistency during his summer training sessions.

With fall camp underway in Nebraska, the Helena native is also on the preseason waiting list for the Ray Guy Prize, which is awarded to the nation’s top gambler. Off the field, Buschini has also been able to use his platform to find some NIL opportunities, including a recent commercial featuring a local dentist called “Kick Away Tooth Decay,” which recently aired.

We are really looking forward to the football season here at Family & Implant Dentistry in Lincoln! Check out how our new Nebraska Punter and FCS Punter of the Year, Brian Buschini, helped us in the office! @brian_buschini pic.twitter.com/kTyh1fFvau Dr.derekhoffman (@drderekhoffman) July 29, 2022

Now the gambler referred to as “Boomschini” in Montana is now hoping to find even more success in Nebraska.

“I’m just so glad I chose to come here,” said Buschini. “It was just so amazing. I can’t wait for the first game and hopefully this season will be a good season. My main goal is to go out and do my 1/11th and just try to help the special teams room help the rest of the team win as many games as possible this fall.”