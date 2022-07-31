Watching the NHL’s Cap-Crunched Teams

Mike Watters-US TODAY Sports

The dust is starting to settle from NHL free agency, although a few big names – mainly Nazem Kadri – remain available.

We’ve also seen some transactions; as always, many of those moves involved salary dumping. While there will be more signings and trades, several teams are having major issues with the cap.

According to CapFriendly, nine NHL teams are poised to spend above the salary cap in 2022-2023. Using LTIR, though, not all of those teams will be in trouble…at least not yet, but these teams will be keeping a close eye on their caps this season and will have to crack the numbers if they plan to make additions to their rosters. .

The Shea Weber acquisition was a band-aid for an organization that can’t print money fast enough. They were forced to give away Max Pacioretty and throw Dylan Coghlan into the Carolina Hurricanes for nothing except for the nearly $8 million in cap relief the team earned.

Unfortunately for Vegas, they’re not out of the cap crunch yet. Already above the salary cap (although they will live up to Weber’s relief), the Golden Knights have only signed two-thirds of a roster. They still have some key RFAs (Nicolas Hague, Keegan Kolesar, Nicolas Roy) to sign, and have no room to trade in the season unless it costs money again… and talent. The clock is ticking for Vegas until this nightmare is no longer avoidable.

The main reason the Flyers missed out on Johnny Gaudreau is that they literally didn’t have the money.

The Flyers continue to struggle with the salary cap, with a projected cap that CapFriendly says goes over the cap. The biggest step Philadelphia could take to give itself cap space in the future is trading James van Riemsdyk. The 33-year-old is in the final season of his contract, paying $7 million a year, and is slated for unlimited free agency next summer. Van Riemsdyk may have to withhold salary when moving, but he can help a team tied to the playoffs, and the Flyers can deposit futures in return.

The move to take over Ryan Ellis could help Philadelphia’s cap problems if he stays on LTIR, but if Ellis is fit to play, Philadelphia will have to make a move.

Any dream of Montreal adding a player like Pierre-Luc Dubois should come with a paycheck going in the opposite direction, potentially handcuffing general manager Kent Hughes if a new deal were needed.

The Canadiens are at the ceiling with only a few hundred thousand left. The only RFA to sign is the newly acquired Kirby Dach. Montreal will get significant cap flexibility after this season with Jonathan Drouin, Jake Allen, Paul Byron and Evgeni Dadonov poised to become unrestricted free agents. Those players have a total of $16,775,000 in space that is about to become available.

Much of that goes to Cole Caufield, but Montreal’s cap troubles seem temporary. The main question mark is the future of Carey Price. Until a long-term understanding of his situation becomes apparent, the team must be wary of his $10.5 million salary.

Sitting with about $1.5 million in cap space, the Kings still have work to do in the off-season, most notably signing Sean Durzi and Michael Anderson. It will be impossible for Los Angeles to get both signed for what they have left. One method of finding some temporary space is by burying overripe young players who remain exempt from exemption in the minors.

Quinton Byfield, Rasmus Kupari, Jordan Spence and Jacob Moverare all fit the bill, but at least a few of these players are in Los Angeles’ immediate plans and could help them at the NHL level.

There is a reason why JT Miller’s name is still in trade rumours.

It’s a combination of the fact that his value as a 99-point scorer has never been higher, and that Vancouver could desperately use its $5.25 million in cap space, not to mention the assets he could rather than lose him for nothing to free agency next summer.

Vancouver also risks Captain Bo Horvat leaving town as a UFA alongside Miller, though Horvat is more likely to sign an extension. Currently, the Canucks are over $2.75 million over the cap, but they will use Michael Ferland’s LTIR help to stay compliant. It feels like a big trade for Vancouver this year is a foregone conclusion unless they’re stuck in a playoff spot. Then we’ll see what Patrik Allvin is made of in his first full season as GM of Vancouver. Will he hold on and hope for the best? Or will he trade an early playoff exit for future success?

No discussion of cap crunches would be complete without the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kyle Dubas has sold several draft picks, including first-round selections, to ease his cap situation in recent years.

It happened again at the draft when the Leafs fell on the second round to offload Petr Mrazek to Chicago. Despite the move, Toronto is still nearly $1.5 million above the maximum and Rasmus Sandin still has to sign.

There are a few moves that seem likely during the season. First off, if Timothy Liljegren and Sandin come out as hoped, Justin Holl and his expiring $2 million contract could soon become expendable.

Up front, Alex Kerfoot could be a mid-season bargaining chip, although his 10-team no-trade clause could slow things down. If Dubas hopes to add on the deadline, that means loss of salary. Toronto always finds a way, and it would be a shock if they didn’t make it work again.

Cap relief comes through LTIR through Oscar Kefbom and Mike Smith, but the Edmonton Oilers still don’t have the flexibility to make the moves they want to push Connor McDavid and co. Over the top. Notably, a trio of RFAs are lining up for new contracts in Kailer Yamamoto, Ryan McLeod and Jesse Puljujarvi. The trio were a significant part of Edmonton’s secondary score last season. Duncan Keith’s retirement was a cap boost, but other than Jack Campbell, this team doesn’t look noticeably better compared to the team knocked out by Colorado in the conference final. Notably, Ken Holland is still in the blueline upgrade market. At the moment, money remains tight despite their LTIR relief.

The Islanders had to get better this off-season. The problem? Little to no money was available to spend. Names like Nazem Kadri and Johnny Gaudreau were certainly interesting. However, New York has no space. They currently have about $11 million available, but have yet to sign Noah Dobson, Alex Romanov and Kieffer Bellows. Islanders fans hope for a recovery season, but the roster remains unchanged. GM Lou Lamoriello had to do something, but before that is possible, he must lose his salary. Things could get worse next season if Mathew Barzal enters a limited free agency.

There is a cost to winning and the Tampa Bay Lightning pays it. They have locked down seven players – Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Nick Paul, Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev, Erik Cernak and Andrei Vasilevskiy – until at least 2026-2027. It gives the Lightning a core, but also limits the direct movements they can make. Add to that the big contracts they pay Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman, and Tampa Bay is tight.

Currently, Tampa is over $7 million over the limit. Thankfully, they’re getting most of that back through Brent Seabrook’s LTIR, but there’s still work to be done before opening day. After the 2022-23 campaign, the Lightning will have six players earmarked for unlimited free agency totaling about $13 million, but nearly half of that will immediately disappear in expansions for Cernak, Cirelli, and Sergachev. Tampa has an almost complete roster that will stay in the fight, but from now on, Tampa will have to cut costs with every move.