Jordan Morgan selected for Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

TUCSON, Aris. Arizona Football Offensive Lineman Jordan Morgan has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, the organization announced on Thursday morning. The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievements on and off the field. The first 2022 Watch List features 115 players in the running to be honored as college football’s best community servant. Morgan, who will enter his fourth season with the Wildcats in 2022, earned his first selection on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. Born in Marana, Morgan has established himself as a consistent force in the Wildcats’ line of attack. After making eight games in his first two seasons in Tucson, he took over the regular starting tackle during the 2021 season, starting in each of the last 11 games of the year in Arizona. Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the sports information departments of the respective universities and close on October 14. An up-to-date list of nominees can be found at WuerffelTrophy.org starting on August 1. The semi-finalists for the prize will be announced on November 1 and the finalists on November 22. The formal announcement of the 2022 recipient is scheduled for December 8, and the Wuerffel 2022 trophy will be awarded on February 24, 2023. ABOUT THE WUERFFEL TROPHY Founded in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their impact and inspire more service in the world. As a member of the National College Football Awards Association, the Wuerffel Trophy is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievements on and off the field. It is the first major award that honors the character of service to others. The Wuerffel Trophy is named after Heisman Trophy winner, College Football Hall of Famer, former NFL quarterback and renowned humanitarian Danny Wuerffel, whose life mission is to inspire more service in the world. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC championships and the Gators’ first national football championship as the team’s top quarterback. The 1996 Heisman Trophy winner set 17 NCAA and Florida records and won numerous other awards, including the Maxwell Award, the Davey O’Brien Award, and the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the United States’ best scholar-athlete. country. As a nationally recognized humanitarian aid worker, Wuerffel inspires leaders to use their influence to make a positive impact and is currently president of the Wuerffel Foundation.

