4 star legacy LB Myles Graham still high





Several of Florida’s top targets in the 2023 class were in town for Friday Night Lights this weekend, but members of the 2024 class were also in town. Linebacker Myles Graham is arguably UF’s main target at linebacker in the next cycle, and he was one of many up-and-coming juniors in Gainesville this weekend. Swamp247‘s Blake Alderman caught up with the four-star recruit after the event ended, and Graham continues to put Florida at the top or near the top of his list. That’s important at this stage as Graham is already considering committing for his junior season. I want to commit before the season or after the season, said Graham. So either in the coming weeks or after the season. Graham’s father, Earnest, made his own name in orange and blue in the early 2000s. He left Gainesville as one of the best running backs in the history of the program. Billy Napier and his recruiting staff use that family connection to their advantage, and Graham seems to understand exactly how his name affects his recruiting. They hit the legacy button and come here, following in my father’s footsteps, he said. It’s a big deal because he was a great player here… Because it’s a legacy it doesn’t affect me somehow. Florida’s will have to earn my respect, just like everyone else in the hiring process. “But as a legacy, if I were to commit to Florida, it would help me a lot in a lot of ways, in terms of NIL, networking, meeting people, because they already know my father. With Graham’s last name, it’s a special name. It sure is nice to have that. Graham is considering Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State and Texas also, but Florida is seen as a frontrunner. The Gators must secure a blue-chip linebacker in 2024 after snooping on most of their top targets in the position during the current cycle. The 247Sports composite places Graham No. 51 overall and No. 4 among linebackers in the class of 2024. He is considered the 10th best recruit from Georgia. Dooley’s Dozen: 12 Best Football Traditions in Florida









