CWG: Nigeria out of the women’s t’tennis team event





The Nigerian women’s table tennis team has crashed out of the Team Event of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after losing 3-2 to England on Saturday as the men advanced to the quarter-finals of the event with a 3-0 win over Cyprus, reports The PUNCH. Offiong Edem and Fatimo Bello defeated the English duo Maria Tsaptsinos and Tin-Tin Ho 3-1 and 3-2 respectively in the Womens Group 1, but it was not enough to help the ladies through as they (Bello and Edem) lost 3-0 in doubles, while Ajoke Ojomu lost her two singles matches 3-0 to Ho and 3-2 to Charlotte Bardsley respectively. The women’s team finished in third place in Group 1 with one point from three matches. On Friday, they had beaten St Vincent and Grenadines 3-0 in their opening team Event, but lost 3-0 to Singapore, who, along with host nation England, qualified for the quarter-finals. However, despite their departure from the women’s team event, the female table tennis players still have a shot at a podium finish as they still compete in the Games’ singles, doubles and mixed doubles events. But the men’s team, led by the world’s number 11 Quadri Aruna, advanced to the quarter-finals after another convincing 3-0 win over Cyprus today in the Men’s Group 2. They had similarly trailing compatriots Ghana and South Africa on Friday. defeated. . First, duo Bode Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo beat Iosif Elia and Christos Savva 3-0 in the doubles Team Event, while Aruna took Marios Yiangou 3-2. The African Games champion Omotayo then confirmed his superiority over Savva with a 3-0 demolition to complete the win over the Cypriots. Commenting on Team Nigeria’s performance at the table tennis team events, Toyin Ibitoye, Media Assistant to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, said: “Unfortunately, (we are) out of the Women’s Team Event. Singapore and England have been removed from our pool, but the men are through to the quarter-finals, but our women are still involved in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.”

