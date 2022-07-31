Six Longhorns win gold with Team USA at U23 World Rowing Championships

VARESE, Italy Six members of Texas Rowing won gold with the United States on Saturday at the World Under-23 Rowing Championships at Lago di Varese. Kate Knifton, Fran Raggic, Anna Jensen and Caitlin Esse captured the crown in the Longhorn-staffed Women’s Four (BW4-), while Rachel Rane and Lanie Nitsch helped the US to a second consecutive title in the Women’s Eight (BW8+). Hannah Medcalf added a seventh medal for the Longhorns with silver as part of Great Britain’s second-place finish in the Women’s Eight.

Knifton, Raggi, Jensen and Esse won the Women’s Four by over five seconds, crossing the line in 6.38.12, followed by Great Britain at 6.43.88, with Australia third in 6.46.76. Great Britain took an early lead with a 1.1 second lead in the 500 metres. The American boat, fully crewed by Longhorns and bearing the Texas logo on the shell, shifted into gear for the next quarter of the race, holding a 10-foot lead halfway through the race. The United States pushed the lead to 14 meters in the 1500 meters and rose to victory in the last 500 meters.

In the Women’s Eight, Rane, Nitsch and the United States led the entire race to claim a second consecutive crown for Team USA, while Medcalf and Great Britain took second and Germany third. The United States, led by Rane and with Nitsch rowing on six seats, quickly got off the line and had a 1.84 second lead over Medcalf, rowing on three seats, and Great Britain at the 500m mark. At the halfway point, the Americans had a 13m, 2.48sec lead over Team GB and extended the lead to 20m, 4.07sec going into the final quarter of the race. The United States held the lead in the last 500 meters, winning in 6.23.03, GB crossing the line in 6.27.81 and Germany in 6.31.20.

During the early session, upcoming Longhorn Marg van der Wal stroked the Dutch Women’s Double Sculls (BW2x) to a B-Final victory with her teammate Claire de Kok. Italy advanced early and was in first place at 500 meters, with the United States slightly behind in second and the Netherlands in third, two meters behind the leaders. Van der Wal and de Kok were ahead of the US for the next 500 meters and were on a silver medal at the center of the mark, still only two meters from the lead. The Dutch duo jumped ahead of Italy in the third quarter of the race, holding an 11m, 2.11s as they reached the final 500m of the race, pushing the lead through the finish line to win with a time of 7:22,22. Lithuania was strong in the last 500 meters, finishing second in 7:26.57, while Italy finished third in 7:28.49.

In Friday’s action, Sophia Calabrese helped the American crew to sixth in the women’s quadruple championship final. With Calabrese rowing on two seats, the crew kept in touch with the medal positions until the halfway mark, but were unable to compete for the hardware. Romania led through the 1,500m mark before the Netherlands could overtake them in the sprint to win gold. The Dutch boat took the win with a time of 6.18.30, Romania won silver in 6.18.88 and Germany bronze in 6.20.72. The US finished with a time of 6:28.60.

In the B-final of the women’s pair Sue Holderness finished second to Duke’s Megan Lee to take eighth overall. Lee (bow) and Holderness (battle) were even with Spain in the 500m, third behind Switzerland and France. The Americans narrowed the gap on France during the second quarter of the race and moved up to second in the third 500 meters. Lee and Holderness were neck and neck with Switzerland as the crew approached the final 500 meters, but the Swiss boat pulled away for the win. Switzerland clocked a 7:12.25, the US finished in 7:14.61. France came in third in 7:19.46.

The competition in Italy closes tomorrow for the Longhorns as upcoming freshman Issie Magee races Great Britain in the Women’s Four (JW4-) A Final of the U19 World Rowing Championships. Race time is scheduled at 5:40 a.m. CT and can be streamed live on the World Rowing website.

WORLD ROUTING U23 CHAMPIONSHIPS RESULTS

Eight Women (BW8+) A Final

1. VS 6:23.03 ( Rachel Rane , Kathia Nitsch )

2. Great Britain 6:27.81 ( Hannah Medcalf )

3. Germany 6:31.20

4. Netherlands 6:32.07

5. Italy 6:32.71

6. Romania 6:33.40

Women’s Four (BW4-) A Final

1. VS 6:38.12 ( Kaitlin Knifton , Francesca Raggic , Anna Jensen , Caitlin Esse )

2. Great Britain 6:43.88

3. Australia 6:46.76

4. Romania 6:47.38

5. France 6:54.79

6. Poland 6:58.90

Women’s Double Scull (BW4x) A Final

1. Netherlands 6:18.30

2. Romania 6:18.88

3. German 6:20.72

4. Czechoslovakia 6:21.02

5. Italy 6:27.09

6. VS 6:28.60 ( Sophia Calabrese )

Women’s Double Sculls (BW2x) B Final

1. Netherlands 7:22.22 (Marg van der Wal)

2. Lithuania 7:26.57

3. Italy 7:28.49

4. USA 7:30.98

5. Denmark 7:32.60

6. New Zealand 7:34.18

Women’s Pair (BW2-) B Final

1. Switzerland 7:12.25

2. VS 7:14.61 ( Sue Holderness )

3. France 7:19.46

4. Spain 7:28.20

5. New Zealand 7:35.24

6. Egypt 8:18.48

Longhorns competing in the U19 World Rowing Championships

WORLD ROUTING U19 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Four Women (JW4-)

Great Britain: Issie Magee

SCHEME

WORLD ROUTING U19 CHAMPIONSHIPS

sunday July 31

5:40 a.m. CT Women’s Fourth Final A