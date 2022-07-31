UK-based Pak businessman under scanner used charity cricket match to fund Imran party: Report





A UK-based Pakistani businessman, accused of siphoning funds in the US, has provided foreign funding to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans by hosting private cricket matches, the Financial Times reported. The daily reported that Khans party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, also received funding from a minister in the UAE who is a member of the royal family.

Pakistani businessman Arif Naqvi, 62, founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, was indicted in the US in 2019 on charges of transferring funds from the Gates Foundation and other investors to help build hospitals in Asia and Africa. Naqvi was arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport in April 2019 and is reportedly under de facto house arrest. He faces 291 years in prison if found guilty of the US charges. His appeal against extradition to the US is expected to be completed later this year. The revelations could hurt Khan, who portrays himself as an anti-corruption crusader against the established political parties run by families in Pakistan. The case is under investigation by the Pakistan Election Commission. According to the report, Naqvi was chairman of the Wootton T20 Cup from 2010 to 2012. The main event was a cricket match between groups of made-up names used to collect between 2,000 and 2,500 pounds from guests for unspecified philanthropic causes. It’s the kind of charity fundraiser that’s repeated every summer in the UK. What makes it unusual is that the eventual benefactor was a political party in Pakistan. The fees were paid to Wootton Cricket Ltd, which, despite the name, was a Cayman Islands company owned by Naqvi, and the money was used to fund Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Khans’ political party, the Financial Times report said. . Pakistan bans foreigners and corporations from funding political parties, but emails from Abraaj and internal documents seen by the Financial Times, including a bank statement covering the period February 28 to May 30, 2013 for a Wootton Cricket account in the UAE , show that both companies and foreign nationals, as well as citizens of Pakistan, sent millions of dollars to Wootton Cricket – before transferring money from the account to Pakistan for the PTI, the report said. Khan, a World Cup-winning captain, presented himself as an anti-corruption crusader ahead of Pakistan’s 2013 general election and his party became the third largest in the National Assembly. The Pakistan Election Commission has been investigating the financing of PTI for years. According to the report, the investigation followed a complaint filed by Akbar S Babar, who helped set up the PTI, in December 2014. The Financial Times report said the Pakistan Electoral Commission’s Audit Committee released a damning report in January saying the PTI received funding from foreign nationals and companies and accused it of under-reporting funds and hiding dozens of bank accounts. Wootton Cricket was named in the report, but Naqvi was not identified as the owner. Wootton Crickets’ bank statement shows that on March 14, 2013, it received USD 1.3 million from Abraaj Investment Management Ltd, the fund management unit of private equity firm Naqvis. balance of USD 5,431. Later that same day, $1.3 million was transferred directly from the account to a PTI bank account in Pakistan. Abraaj charged the costs to a holding company with which it controlled K-Electric, the power supplier of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, the report said. In April 2013, an additional $2 million flowed into the Wootton Cricket account of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al-Nahyan, a member of the Abu Dhabi royal household, minister and chairman of Pakistan Bank Alfalah, the report said. The report stated that Imran Khan visited Wootton Place in 2002. In a written response to questions from the British newspaper, the former cricketer said he had gone for a fundraiser attended by many PTI supporters. Khan said neither he nor his party were aware that Abraaj provided $1.3 million through Wootton Cricket. Arif Naqvi made a statement, which was also submitted to the election commission, no one denied, that the money came from donations made during a cricket match and that the money he collected had been sent through his company Wootton Cricket, Khan wrote. He said he was waiting for the report of the election commission investigation. It is not appropriate to pre-empt PTI, he said.

