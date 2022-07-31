



Tennessee hosts its team media day Sunday afternoon before fall practice begins Monday morning. Needless to say, football is coming. The Vols roster has been set and in addition to USC transfer Bru McCoy, we know the eligibility status of each player. Let’s take a look at what Tennessee’s depth chart could be when it opens its season on September 1 against Ball State. In bold= return starter, Italics= Newcomers insult quarterback sr. Hendon Hooker R Sr. Joe Milton III fr. Tayven Jackson run back Jr. Jabari Klein So. Jaylen Wright fr. Justin Williams-Thomas Receiver Rs Sr.Cedric Tillman Jr. Jimmy Holliday Receiver Sr. Ramel Keyton Rs Jr. Bru McCoy Receiver Jr. Jalin Hyatt Jr. Jimmy Calloway fr. squirrel white Tight ending 1A. Rs Sr. Jacob Warren 1B. sr. Princeton Fanto 3. So. Miles Campbell Grab left Sister Jeremiah Crawford € Fr. Gerald Mincey Left guard Sr. Jerome Carvino Rs Sr. Ollie Lane Centre Jr. Cooper Mays Sr. Jerome Carvino Right guard Jr. Javontez Spraggins Rs Sr. Kingston Harris Correct Tackle Sister Darnell Wright Rs Jr. Dayne Davis Bru McCoy could easily start at the season opener over Ramel Keyton, but his lack of aptitude coupled with his inexperience in the Tennessee system keeps him behind the veteran receiver on our list. The battle for the left tackle spot is most fascinating on the attacking side of the ball. Can Jaylen Wright become a 1B. option for Jabari Small in his second season? Does Justin Williams-Thomas Deserve Snaps About Len’Neth Whitehead? These are interesting questions that come into fall practice. More from RTI: Top receiver target prefers Florida over Tennessee Defense Defensive End Jr. Tyler Baron € So Dominic Bailey € So Bryson Eason Defensive Tackle Rs Jr. Elijah Simmons Jr. Rs. Dajon Terry Defensive Tackle Jr. Omari Thomas Rs Sr. La’Trell Bumphus Defensive End Sister Byron Young Sister Roman Harrison 3A. fr. Joshua Josephs 3B. fr. James Pearce Will Linebacker Rs Sr. Jeremy Banks Rs Sr. Information True Page III Mike Linebacker Sister Aaron Beasley Rs Sr. Juwan Mitchell corner back Sister Warren Burrell € Fr. Second Turrentine corner back Rs Jr. Kamal Hadden So. Deshawn Rucker Star Rs Sr. Brandon Turnage Jr. Doneiko Slaughter Safety Sr. Trevon Flowers So. Christian Charles Safety Sister Jaylen McCollough Jr. Tamarion McDonald Freshman edge rushers Joshua Josephs and James Pearce will have a chance to play behind Tyler Baron and Byron Young if they can find a propensity to rush the passerby. How the interior defense lineman Tire West will be interesting too. Question marks mark the back of the Tennessee defense. Behind Trevon Flowers and Jaylen McCollough, every Tennessee secondary is up for grabs. Special teams kicker: Sr. Chase McGrath R Sr. Toby Wilson Kick-off specialist: R Sr. Toby Wilson sr. Paxton Brooks Punter: sr. Paxton Brooks More. Colby Morgan Long snapper: R-Jr. Matthew Salanskic

