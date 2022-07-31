‘This Is Hockey Culture’: Former Players, Supporters Respond to Hockey Canada Hearings

By Michael Lee, writer of CTVNews.ca

Toronto Canada (CTV network) — A major uproar continues to be made at Hockey Canada after recent revelations about how the organization has handled previous sexual assault claims.

The Canadian Heritage Committee of the House of Commons has been investigating how the organization has handled past assault allegations, including setting aside a reserve funded by players’ fees to pay for “uninsured obligations” such as claims of sexual abuse.

“I’m not surprised,” Brock McGillis, an LGBTQIA2S+ attorney and the first openly gay male professional hockey player, told CTV News Channel on Thursday.

“This is hockey culture, this is what it has been, this is what I’ve been saying since 2016 and it needs a complete overhaul.”

It was announced Wednesday that Hockey Canada has paid $7.6 million in nine settlements since 1989 regarding sexual assault and abuse.

Of that, $6.8 million related to settlements involving Graham James, a former junior hockey coach who was convicted of sexually abusing players.

The $7.6 million excludes an undisclosed amount from a settlement, revealed in May, involving a woman who has sued Hockey Canada over an alleged sexual assault in London, Ontario, involving members of Canada’s 2018 junior hockey team. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Hockey Canada has reopened its independent investigation into that case, which reportedly took place after a Hockey Canada gala, and the law firm handling it says it interviewed the complainant. The organization also plans to engage with nine players who attended the gala but were not interviewed in the initial survey in 2018.

Hockey Canada executives have said the woman decided not to speak to police or investigators and chose not to identify the players involved at the time.

Police in London, Ontario, have since reopened their investigation into the 2018 team. The Halifax Police Department is also investigating a historic alleged group assault during the 2003 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Meanwhile, Hockey Canada has been criticized for holding a reserve called the National Equity Fund, which comes from player fees to be used for “uninsured obligations,” including but not limited to sexual abuse claims.

Hockey Canada has since said it would no longer use the fund to settle claims of sexual assault.

“I think it’s disgusting, I think it’s sad,” McGillis said of the reserve fund.

I mean to play AAA hockey, parents pay over $20,000 a year to let their kid play, and then find out some of that money is being used to pay out victims of sexual assault. , instead of doing proactive things like using money to really change culture and humanize problems and educate people, we use it in a reactive way to pay victims and silence them.”

CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF HOCKEY CANADA LEADERSHIP

McGillis and others have called for a change in leadership at Hockey Canada.

Among those calling for the resignation of Hockey Canada’s president and chief executive officer, Scott Smith, is former NHL player and victims’ rights advocate Sheldon Kennedy. Kennedy has spoken out about a culture shift in hockey following his own experience of being abused by then-coach Graham James.

Kennedy shared a statement on Twitter on Tuesday following the release of an “action plan” by Hockey Canada to combat the “toxic” culture in his sport.

Smith has said that while an ongoing board evaluation shows he is not the best person to serve in the role, he believes he is “the right person to lead Hockey Canada to a new place.”

Politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have also targeted Hockey Canada. In June, the federal government suspended funding for the organization.

McGillis said recent events could prove a “turning point” for Hockey Canada, but noted that it will depend on whether a new leadership team and board is established.

“I’m not completely optimistic yet, but I’m more encouraged than in the last six years I’ve been doing this job,” he said.

Brady Leavold, a former Canadian Hockey League player and founder of Puck Support, an organization that focuses on substance abuse and mental health in hockey, told CTV News Channel on Wednesday that Hockey Canada should “step as one of the leading organizations in the country.” get up and move on.”

“I think at first I wanted to give them the benefit of the doubt, but as more things come out, it’s pretty clear to me that trust has been breached, and this is one of the most prestigious organizations here in Canada,” he said. he. .

“And whether it was or not, I think the people here should be able to trust those responsible and in my opinion, who are sitting here today, I think they should do their due diligence and do the right thing for everyone and step down. ”

In a statement Thursday, Ann Pegoraro, a professor at the University of Guelph and co-director of the National Network for Research on Gender Equity in Canadian Sport, said that if Hockey Canada wants to regain Canadian confidence, its leaders must resign.

She also called for greater diversity in all sports management.

“You really can’t solve these kinds of problems if you have the same people and mindset that created the problems,” she said in the statement.

With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press

