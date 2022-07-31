Sports
Indian women’s table tennis team in 2022 Commonwealth Games Women’s hockey team achieved second win
India in CWG 2022: Saturday was a day of ups and downs for the Indian contingent in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. On the one hand, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made the country proud by winning India’s first gold. At the same time, during the Commonwealth Games, the Indian women’s table tennis team was eliminated after a loss to Malaysia. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s hockey team defeated Wales 3-1 to record their second win.
The Indian women’s table tennis team, led by India’s star table tennis star Manika Batra, took an easy win in the group match. On the other hand, India has faced defeat in the last eight games amid a tough challenge from Malaysian players in Saturday’s quarter-final. With which the Indian women’s table tennis team commonwealth games Discontinued the 2022 competition.
Indian women’s hockey team defeated Wales 3-1
At present, while the Indian women’s table tennis team has been eliminated from the 22nd Commonwealth Games, the Indian women’s hockey team has maintained its winning streak in group matches. The Indian women’s hockey team defeated the Wales women’s hockey team 3-1 on Saturday to record their second consecutive win.
Earlier on Friday, the Indian women’s hockey team kicked off their campaign with a win by beating the Ghanaian team 5-0 on Friday. Let us inform you that even before the game played against Wales, Navjot Kaur was found to be corona infected. As a result, the Indian team has suffered a lot.
Will take on England on August 2nd
While playing against Wales on Saturday, Vandana Kataria of the Indian women’s hockey team captained by Savita Poonia scored two goals in the 26th and 48th minutes. In contrast, Gurjit Kaur scored a goal in the 28th minute to make the difference. While currently fighting in India, the Wales team achieved a breakthrough and in the 45th minute Jenna helped Hughes narrow the margin of defeat by scoring a goal. Now the Indian team will play against England on August 2.
Also read:
Commonwealth Games 2022: Sanket Sargar not happy despite winning a silver medal, he told the reason
CWG 2022: Second medal in India’s bag, Gururaj Pujari won bronze in weightlifting
