Kohli’s youth coach points to striking resemblance between Akram and Arshdeep | Cricket

India continued their winning series in the West Indies with a comprehensive 68-run victory in the opening game of a five-match T20 International series on Friday. India captain Rohit Sharma laid the foundation for his side's competitive tally with 64 out of 44 balls, while Dinesh Karthik went in towards the end with a blistering 41 not out. The Caribbean unit in response reached 122 for eight as India extended their white ball dominance over the home team.

While Rohit and Karthik helped India achieve an impressive total, spinners Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi thwarted the opposition with regular blows. Both took two wickets each. Arshdeep Singh, who last played in the first T20I against England at Southampton, made a successful return to the side with 2/24 in 4 overs. Known for precise yorkers and variations, the left-armed bowler excelled on a sticky wicket, removing Kyle Mayers with a bouncer. He then removed all-rounder Akeal Hosein with a scorching yorker.

After seeing Arshdeep’s performance, Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli’s youth coach, pointed out how the Indian hides the ball in his right hand during the run-up, something legendary bowler Wasim Akram would do if he came in to bowl.

“It seems that Arshdeep Singh has been following Wasim Akram very closely as he holds the ball in his right hand as he runs to hide it from the batter. It is good to see that he is a thoughtful cricketer,” he said. India News.

“He is still very young and still has a lot to learn. But he is a promising and very intelligent cricketer.”

Former India player Reetinder Sodhi also praised Arshdeep, saying the young pacer has ticked all the boxes to show he is ready for international cricket.

“Arshdeep has performed well when given the chance. Although he has not been part of the XI in play for the last few games, it seemed as if he had worked very hard in the nets. It is never easy to bowl the Yorker, especially in T20 cricket. He is definitely ready for international cricket,” said Sodhi.