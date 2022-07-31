New data makes college football reshuffle easier





In the whirlwind conversation about the reshuffle of college football, many claims are made. Drawing conclusions can be murky because of so many factors that drive reshuffling. Some fan assumptions are wrong in terms of the value of different programs. It’s helpful to understand that as long as money is the driver of decisions – it does and will continue to do so – programs are best measured by their entertainment value. Like money, entertainment value is measured in numbers. Debating which programs have the best brands can be confusing. More accurate is the much more accurate measurement of eyeballs on each program. New data from the market research agency SBRnet the number of fans measured for each Power Five team, plus Notre Dame. The calculation is based on fans who watched or attended a game in 2021. The data shows that 103 million people were fans of the 65 teams in 2021. Ohio State had the largest number with almost 6.3 million. Alabama came in second with over 4.1 million. 31 more Power Five programs (including Notre Dame) exceeded one million fans. The data is interesting on several levels, including a breakdown of the numbers by generation, from Generation Z fans to Boomers. Alabama had the highest Generation Z number. Ohio State had a big lead under Boomers. No explanation of the methodology used is available. There are surprising numbers for certain programs, but for a general discussion the data seems credible. The Data and College Football Conference Recast The list below is each program, by conference, with over a million fans. ACC – FSU, 2.7M; Duke, 2.6M; UNC, 1.9M; Boston College, 1.5M; Georgia Tech, 1.4M; Clemson, 1.5 million and Miami 1.1 million

– FSU, 2.7M; Duke, 2.6M; UNC, 1.9M; Boston College, 1.5M; Georgia Tech, 1.4M; Clemson, 1.5 million and Miami 1.1 million Big 12 – Texas, 3.1M; Oklahoma, 1.7 million; Kansas, 1 million

– Texas, 3.1M; Oklahoma, 1.7 million; Kansas, 1 million Big Ten – State of Ohio, 6.3 million; Penn State, 4M; Michigan State, 2.9 million; Michigan, 2.9M; Illinois, 1.7M; Wisconsin, 1.6M; Minnesota, 1.4M; Iowa, 1.3M; Nebraska, 1.2M

– State of Ohio, 6.3 million; Penn State, 4M; Michigan State, 2.9 million; Michigan, 2.9M; Illinois, 1.7M; Wisconsin, 1.6M; Minnesota, 1.4M; Iowa, 1.3M; Nebraska, 1.2M Pac 12 – UCLA, 2.7M; State of Arizona, 1.5M; USC, 1.5M

– UCLA, 2.7M; State of Arizona, 1.5M; USC, 1.5M SEC – Alabama, 4.1M; Georgia, 2.8M; LSU, 2.3M; Florida, 2.1M; Maroon, 2M; Texas A&M, 2M; Kentucky, 1.5M; Tennessee 1.3M; Missouri, 1.1 million; Arkansas, 1.1M

– Alabama, 4.1M; Georgia, 2.8M; LSU, 2.3M; Florida, 2.1M; Maroon, 2M; Texas A&M, 2M; Kentucky, 1.5M; Tennessee 1.3M; Missouri, 1.1 million; Arkansas, 1.1M our lady – 3.5M Admittedly, there are some mind-boggling numbers. In addition, an average of three to five seasons would make more sense than just 2021 numbers (although 2020 would skew the numbers due to the wide range in the number of games played). What the data does offer is additional insight into why the Pac 12 and the Big 12 are under so much pressure. Their media deals will suffer from the future loss of UCLA, USC, Texas and Oklahoma.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bamahammer.com/2022/07/30/data-understanding-college-football-realignment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos