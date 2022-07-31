Ash Barty posts wedding day photo of her and husband Garry Kissick on social media





Retired tennis superstar Ash Barty is married to her longtime partner Garry Kissick. Most important points: Three-time Grand Slam title winner Ash Barty retired from tennis in March this year

The former world number one has confirmed her marriage to partner Garry Kissick The pair met in 2015 at Brookvale Golf Club, where Kissick is a professional intern The 26-year-old exchanged vows with her golfer partner at a private ceremony in Queensland earlier this month. Barty reached the pinnacle of world tennis as number one in an award-winning career on the WTA tour. She won three grand slam victories at the 2020 French Open, Wimbledon in 2021 and a success in her hometown at this year’s Australian Open. She announced her retirement from professional tennis in March at the age of 25, which shocked the sports world Barty posted a wedding day photo to her Instagram account on Saturday night, with the simple caption “Husband & Wife.” Kissick is a trainee pro at Brookwater Golf Club, where the couple met seven years ago. The couple announced their engagement last November. Last month, Barty competed in the Icons Series team golf competition as part of Team Rest of the World against Team USA, but she has turned down suggestions she might try to return to the professional sport as a golfer. The Queenslander was awarded this year’s Queen’s Birthday and made an Officer of the General Division of the Order of Australia (AO) for his outstanding achievements in elite tennis and youth development programmes. MONKEY / ABC

