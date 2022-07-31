India’s men’s hockey team kicks off their campaign against Ghana in search of the elusive gold medal





Seeking an elusive Commonwealth Games gold, the Indian men’s hockey team will kick off their campaign on a rousing note against lowly Ghana in Pool B’s opening game here on Sunday. The phenomenal success at the Tokyo Olympics, where India took a historic bronze after 41 years, has sparked hopes on the Manpreet Singh-led side to stop the Australian juggernaut. Australia’s dominance at the CWG is a matter of envy as the world’s No. 1 kookaburras have been the most dominant force in the history of the Games, winning all six gold medals to date. the Games in Gold Coast, India would be hungry for success here. Their shape allows the Indians to claim the elusive gold. India’s best results came in 2010 at home (New Delhi) and in Glasgow (2014), where they had come second. The team finished fourth twice in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, where the sport made its debut, and in 2018 in Gold Coast.

The Indian team has progressed by leaps and bounds under Australian Graham Reid. The hockey competition at the CWG is quite tough and in addition to Australia, the Indians will have to compete against teams like New Zealand, England, arch-rivals Pakistan and Canada to achieve their goal.



Speaking of Sundaya’s match, this is the first time India has played against Ghana since the 1975 men’s World Cup. The last time the two teams played against each other, India had won 7-0. heavy on the side. It’s surprisingly cold here. Every day we are surprised and we keep wondering if summer is coming soon. Everyone is now settled. For the first few days, we got everyone used to everything in the village so that when the games start, people are very familiar and at ease, he said. We focused on getting used to the pitch, the playing conditions, and adapting to the environment. Also read CWG 2022: Flamboyant Suzie Bates kicks off New Zealand with a 13-run win over South Africa Indian captain Manpreet said not underestimating an opponent is the key to achieving their goal in the Games. Our philosophy this time at the 2022 Commonwealth Games is to zoom out and in. Our coaches have told us to zoom out and visualize what we need to achieve. We want to win a medal, but how can we achieve the same? The first thing we need to do is not underestimate any team, said Manpreet, who is playing his 300th international game on Sunday.

Second, we need to make sure we play our best game by game and focus on our game plan. After Ghana, India will face England on Monday, followed by games against Canada (August 3) and Wales (August 4). Read all Latest news and Important news here

