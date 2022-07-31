Table tennis’ Fei Ming Tong would have insulted the daughter’s Jewish double partner





A former Olympic table tennis star from Taiwan caused a stir at the national championships by calling her daughter’s Orthodox Jewish doubles partner “ugly” and belittling her conservative dress style. Fei Ming Tong verbally assaulted Estee Ackerman, 20, before the doubles match in Texas earlier this month, dropping F-bombs, calling her a “piece of shit” and saying her modest long-sleeved skirt was “unprofessional.” and “disgusting,” Ackerman and her father Glenn told The Post. “That was discrimination,” said Glenn Ackerman, noting that both families were from Long Island and that Tong Estee had once been educated and knew she was Jewish. The tirade took place at the Fort Worth Convention Center as Tong shouted, “Nobody wears that!” Estee Ackerman recalled. While playing, Ackerman, a senior at Stern College for Women in Manhattan, wears rifle-sleeved shirts that cover her elbows, along with leggings-topped skirts to adhere to her religion’s rules of modesty. Fei Ming Tong is said to have insulted Estee Ackerman’s outfit. “It’s not that my dress was an obstacle to my competitive level. That is certainly not the case,” says Ackerman, who has been playing table tennis since she was 8 and defeated tennis champion Rafael Nadal at the age of 11. She said the trash talk brought her to tears. “It was extremely painful,” she said. Her father, who was nearby and heard the tirade, said that the only dress banned during the tournament was white because it was the same color as the ball. Fei Ming Tong pulled her daughter out of the doubles tournament after the tirade. After her tirade, Tong pulled her daughter Lucy Chen out of doubles for the quarterfinals, leaving Ackerman partnerless and eliminated. She competed in other competitions, won a silver medal in the Hardbat competition and played with an old-fashioned paddle. Her overall grade improved during the competition, showing that her dress had nothing to do with her ability, her father said. Virginia Sung, the CEO of USA Table Tennis, said the Tong incident is under investigation and the organization cannot comment. Glenn Ackerman called the incident “discrimination.” Dennis Clark Ackerman, who does not play on the Sabbath, missed her chance at the Tokyo 2020 Games because the exams were held on Saturday. USA Table Tennis would not change the schedule. Tong, who competed in the 2000 Sydney Games and finished ninth, told The Post that Ackerman was one of her “best and most popular” students and she didn’t think there was a problem between the two. “I wish her all the best for her great future,” she said.

https://nypost.com/2022/07/30/table-tennis-fei-ming-tong-allegedly-ranted-at-daughters-jewish-doubles-partner/ Table tennis’ Fei Ming Tong would be daughter’s Jewish doubles partner

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ustimetoday.com/table-tennis-fei-ming-tong-is-said-to-have-insulted-the-daughters-jewish-doubles-partner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos