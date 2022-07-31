Ashwin’s ‘only one player left from Lara’s time’ commentary on Karthik is pure gem | Cricket





The 52 run partnership of just 24 balls for the seventh wicket between Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin gave the Indian innings a much needed lift towards the end, pushing their tally to 190 for 6 in the first T20I against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday. The total turned out to be a lot for the fragile West Indian battle unit, as the Indian spinners did not allow them to settle. India won the match easily by 68 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the run of five games. After the match, Ashwin and Karthik interviewed each other and in the video BCCI shared on Twitter, Ashwin praised Karthik for making a comeback in the Indian T20I lineup after a long time. “Brian Lara retired in 2007. There is only one player left when Brian Lara actually played cricket and he plays here at the Brian Lara stadium,” said Ashwin. Karthik made both his Test and ODI debut in 2004, when the legendary Lara was still playing international cricket. Overwhelmed by the response, Karthik thanked Ashwin. “Nice introduction, thank you. I really enjoyed it. It was a really good game for us. A lot of things, including the conditions, were strange to us and I thought we had adapted very well,” he said. Karthik scored an unbeaten 41 off just 19 balls, while Ashwin went unbeaten at 13 out of 10. When asked about his at bat by Karthik, Ashwin said he had been working on it for a while. “I’ve been working on my batting. Even before the match I had communicated that we would do it if we batted together. I think the communication part really helped me. Even when I got to batting I wondered how you bat those back-of-a-length slower deliveries,” said Ashwin, who also took two wickets for 22 runs in four overs. Karthik, who has done an excellent job as a finisher since making a comeback with India’s T20I squad in the home series against South Africa, praised the facilities of the newly built stadium “Generally speaking, when you come to the West Indies the terrain is not that big, but this is a huge terrain. The facilities are brilliant and it’s very American in nature because everything is big,” he added.

