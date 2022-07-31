Sports-themed village finally takes shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but funding issues persist

CANTON, Ohio After eight years of debate and delays, the area around the Pro Football Hall of Fame is beginning to take shape, a sports-themed entertainment area that developers hope will make Canton a multi-day destination.

Right now, though, it’s a massive construction zone as workers rush to get the site ready for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s anchoring festivities, which begin Thursday.

On one side of the property, the new football themed zipline called the Forward Pass is being tested. On the other hand, workers are finalizing the construction of the new Center for Performance, a 100,000-square-foot domed space that will host many anchoring events. At the entrance, workers build a new waterfall feature to greet guests.

It took a long time for the project funders, who had to withstand years of skepticism about when even if the project would take place.

Seeing is believing, said Anne Graffice, executive vice president of public affairs for the Village Hall of Fame. Many people did not believe that such a thing could happen here.

However, despite significant progress, major financial questions remain about the Village Hall of Fame, a separate for-profit venture from the nonprofit Pro Football Hall of Fame, which opened in 1963 in Canton.

Initially slated for completion in 2018 and then in 2020, village leaders now say all key components, including a new 180-room hotel and indoor water park, will be completed by late 2023 or early 2024.

But that assumes funding comes together, says David Sangree, president of Cleveland-based hospitality consulting firm Hotel & Leisure Advisors.

The plans are very exciting, but the money issue is incredibly difficult, he said. There are a lot of these projects that don’t make it to the finish line because they can’t come up with the money. Nothing is final until you get the money free.

Grafic acknowledged that financing was extremely difficult, in part due to the size of the project, but also due to the downturn in the hospitality industry, supply chain issues, inflation and other factors.

Pushing that ball up hasn’t gotten any easier, she said. We have worked hard to overcome it.

The village is embroiled in a legal dispute with Johnson Controls, one of the project’s early backers, who wants to buy off a multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal. In addition, the village was recently warned by Nasdaq that its shares have traded too low — less than $1 a share in recent months — and could be delisted if prices don’t rise.

However, the financial outlook should improve in the coming months as additional attractions open and the complex begins to generate more revenue, Graffice said.

And the newly legalized sports betting in the state is expected to generate a substantial and stable source of income for the Hall of Fame Village as early as early 2023.

Project first proposed in 2014

It was in 2014 when David Baker, then the CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, first floated the idea of ​​a $1 billion comprehensive development through the hall, creating what he called the Disneyland of football in Canton. .

The concept has since been significantly scaled back and slowed down by funding issues, COVID-19, and other challenges.

Yet, finally, eight years later, the complex comes together.

Many of the attractions officials had hoped would be ready for this year’s anchoring events, when the eyes of football fans everywhere will be on Canton, won’t be completed until later this year. That includes most of the components of the Fan Engagement Zone, which includes dining, retail, and other entertainment offerings.

And the Ferris wheel, which is being moved from Cleveland’s IX Center and renamed the Red Zone, is in need of refurbishment and won’t be ready until later this year or early 2023, according to Graffice.

Despite the delayed timeline, Canton resident Stephanie Impagliozza, who lives across the street, said she’s excited about the progress.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you wake up to see two boys ziplining past you, she said, the day after she saw workers testing the cable car not far from the house her family has owned for 50 years.

She said she and her neighbors are happy that the project is finally getting off the ground. They bought houses and then nothing happened, said Impagliozza, who recalled a pause in construction in 2018 after funding failed. It was 18 months. Then people got a little panicky.

But she can now see the progress with her own eyes. I just wish they would remove the black skirting board from the gate so we could have a better view of what they were doing, she said.

Here’s what has been done and what is yet to come:

* The Constellation Center for Excellence, an office building on the north side of the stadium built to house sports and health-related businesses, was completed last year, although much of the space remains vacant. Grafic said several tenant announcements are expected soon.

* The 100,000-square-foot Center for Performance, west of the stadium, is nearing completion and will be used for numerous anchoring events this year. It will also be used for other sporting events, concerts and major consumer events such as car shows and home and garden shows. To cut costs, the village converted what was originally intended as a brick and mortar facility into a soft-sided, domed-roof building, saving as much as $25 million, according to Graffice.

* The Play Action Plaza area is partially completed, with the Forward Pass zipline that will offer attractions in the coming days, a walking trail, amphitheater and more. The Ferris wheel will eventually also be part of this area.

* The area called the Fan Engagement Zone, which is still under construction, will not be ready for anchoring this fall, according to Graffice, but will open in phases this fall. This area includes a Don Shulas restaurant, Topgolf Swing Suites, Brew Kettle, and other sports themed restaurants and shops. However, it’s unclear whether the development will include a previously announced 7,000-square-foot Helix eSports entertainment center. The arena has not been featured in recent village promotional material and Grafic declined to comment on the status of the venue. An Esports Entertainment Group spokesperson did not respond to an email requesting information.

Also coming soon: a new 180-room Hilton Tapestry hotel with an adjacent 147,000-square-foot football-themed indoor water park, with construction expected to begin in late summer.

Meanwhile, several previous aspects of the development are fully operational, including a renovated Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which will host more events next weekend, including Journey and comedian Dave Chappelle, the OJays with Gladys Knight, and the Black College Hall of Fame Game in September. , plus USFL games, high school soccer championships, and more.

In addition, eight sports fields for young people annually attract tens of thousands of young athletes to the city, together with their parents.

And business is picking up at the recently renovated McKinley Grand Hotel in downtown Canton, which the village bought in 2019.

During an earnings call in May, Hall of Fame Village CEO Michael Crawford said he believes the total package of attractions will be a major regional draw.

We would have unique experiences that people will not experience in their everyday lives without traveling to Florida or the West Coast to see Disney or Universal, said Crawford, a former Disney executive who was tapped in late 2018 to see the Canton project complete. .

View of the Hall of Fame Village, under construction in Canton.

View of the Fan Engagement Zone – where the restaurant and retail offerings will be located in the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.Courtesy Hall of Fame Village

Financial challenges

The total cost of the first two phases, including the stadium, youth fields, Center for Excellence, Center for Performance, the Fan Engagement Zone, Play Action Plaza, hotels and water park — is $600 million.

In a 2021 interview, Grafic said the project would involve at least $60 million in public money. More recently, she acknowledged that the public dollar had risen, though she declined to say by how much.

Canton City Council recently approved a $5 million loan for the village, which also received $33.4 million in public-private funding from a program that promotes clean energy investment. The village is also seeking $5 million from Stark County and is competing for $16 million from the Ohio Department of Developments Transformational Mixed-Use Development Program.

The NFL’s contribution to the project was minimal. The league pledged $10 million to the village in 2019, though Grafic said payment was yet to be made.

Meanwhile, the village last month received a $10.5 million loan from CH Capital Lending, a company associated with Stuart Lichter, president of Industrial Realty Group and a director of the Hall of Fame Resort board. Lichter and its affiliates make up Hall of Fame Villages’ largest shareholders, holding more than half of the company’s stock.

Grafic described CH Capital’s loan, which matures in mid-September and bears a 12% interest, as a bridging loan that allowed construction to continue. Priority one is to make sure we don’t stop construction, Graffice said.

Meanwhile, one of the project’s main sponsors, Johnson Controls, is trying to pull out of a naming deal with the village, which is worth $99 million through 2034. The dispute is in arbitration.

Also the Nasdaq notify the village in May to get your stock price above $1 per share or the possibility of being delisted. The company’s stock price has improved in recent weeks, closing at $0.86 per share on Friday.

In financially better news, the village is set to receive one of 48 casino-style sports betting licenses in Ohio recently legalized by state legislators. The Village Hall of Fame is the sole applicant for the single permit allowed in Stark County, under a population allocation system.

The village, which lobbied heavily for the legalization of sports gambling, could see income from betting as early as 2023.

A recent analyst report from the Maxim Group, a New York City-based investment bank, lists the village as a good investment, pointing to the promise of sports betting and continued construction progress. For the longer term, we remain optimistic, the report reads. Short-term externalities (mainly COVID and supply chain issues) have, in our view, the full impact of the [Hall of Fame Village] story with investors

Grafic is also convinced that the project will go ahead. For proof, all she has to do is look outside her office, located in the Center of Excellence, with a panoramic view of the structure in all directions.

There was great skepticism, she said. It’s a different conversation now that people can see it.

View of the new football themed hotel and indoor water park at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.Courtesy Hall of Fame Village