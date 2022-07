Ash Barty Marries Longtime Partner Garry Kissick at Secret Wedding

Ash Barty has reached an important personal milestone after tennis by marrying her longtime partner Garry Kissick. The Queensland couple announced their marriage on Saturday night after they got married in secret. Check out what Ash Barty is up to in life after tennis in the video player above Watch the latest sport on Channel 7 or stream for free 7plus >> Husband & Wife, former No. 1 tennis player in the world, Barty wrote on Instagram with a photo of her and Kissick after the ceremony. She wore a long white dress while Kissick donned a black tuxedo. Details of the wedding had not been made public, but it was reported to have taken place in Queensland earlier in the month. The couple has been traveling a lot lately, including to the US and UK. Barty and Kissick, 26, have been in a relationship since they met in 2016 at the Brookwater Golf Club in Queensland. They are both from Ipswich, near Brisbane. They announced their engagement last November. They both share a passion for golf, with Kissick, an aspiring professional, and Barty who has played in celebrity tournaments since her retirement from tennis in March. She has been incredibly busy since her retirement. Play video Ash Barty’s Life After Tennis. Ash Barty’s Life After Tennis. Ash Barty hugs her then-boyfriend Garry Kissick in the players box as she celebrates winning Wimbledon. Credit: Pete Nichols / AP The three-time major tennis winner was at the British Open golf in Scotland earlier this month and expressed her support for fellow Queenslander Cameron Smith, who won the tournament. She has worked on a memoir and has released her own series of children’s books. The four-book series entitled Little Ash is inspired by Barty’s youngest niece Lucy. Garry Kissick and Ashleigh Barty at the 2019 Newcombe Medal Australian Tennis Awards. Credit: AAP/supplied She’s six years old, a bookworm, absolutely loves it and she’s just going through that age where she’s growing and learning so much and it reminded me of what I was like as a kid, Barty told me sunrise in June. So this has always been something I wanted to do, not just (to) encourage kids to try different sports through my stories and through my experiences as a kid, but to continue their education through reading. Play video Ash Barty rocks Lion King costume at Big Freeze. Ash Barty rocks Lion King costume at Big Freeze. Aussies in action: McKeon, Stubblety-Cook, Hockeyroos, Diamonds lead Commonwealth Games Day 2 Doping scandal causes Comm Games to be kicked out with Ghanaian boxer

