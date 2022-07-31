WNBA playoff photo, standings, projections: Storm, Mystics clinch postseason berths

With just over two weeks left in the 2022 WNBA regular season, the playoff picture is starting to heat up. Five teams have punched their playoff tickets — the Chicago Sky, Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun, Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics — while the Indiana Fever is the only team to be eliminated.

Looking closer, no seeds are locked in and some exciting races remain. The top three teams are all chasing the No. 1 seed; the Storm and Mystics compete for fourth place; and six teams from 6th-11th are in a real scrap for the last three places.

As a reminder, the league has changed its play-off system again. While the top eight teams will still make it to the playoffs, there will be no more byes. Instead, each team starts playing in the first round with a standard bracket format with the number 1 seed vs. the number 8 seed, the number 2 seed vs. the number 7 seed, the number 3 seed vs. the number 6 seed and the number 4 seed versus the number 5 seed. The brace will not be repositioned after the first round.

The matchups in the first round are best-of-three series, with the higher series playing Games 1 and 2 at home, and the lower series Game 3. The semi-finals and finals are both best-of-five series with a 2 -2-1 format, meaning the higher seeded will host Games 1, 2, and 5, while the lower seeded team will host Games 3 and 4.

Current state

1. Chicago Sky (22-7) — Playoff spot won

2. Las Vegas Aces (21-8) — Playoff spot won

3. Connecticut Sun (20-9) — Playoff spot won

4. Seattle storm (19-11)— Playoff spot won

5. Washington Mystics (18-12)— Playoff spot won

6. Dallas Wings (13-16)



7. Phoenix Mercury (13-16)

8. Los Angeles Sparks (12-16)

9. Atlanta Dream (12-18)

10. New York Freedom (10-17)

11. Minnesota Lynx (11-19)

12. Indiana Fever (5-26) — eliminated

As the action continues, here’s a closer look at the playoff photo:

Race for the number 1 seed

1. Chicago Sky (22-7) — Playoff spot secured

Remaining games: 7 (incl. at Sun, vs. Sun and at Aces)

7 (incl. at Sun, vs. Sun and at Aces) Tiebreakers: vs. Aces: 1-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Sun: 2-0 in season series with two games to go

vs. Aces: 1-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Sun: 2-0 in season series with two games to go Current match in the first round: vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Sparks

2. Las Vegas Aces (21-8) — Playoff spot won

Remaining games: 7 (incl. vs. sun)

7 (incl. vs. sun) Tiebreakers: vs. Sky: 1-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Sun: won season series 2-1

vs. Sky: 1-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Sun: won season series 2-1 Current match in the first round: vs. No. 7 Phoenix Mercury

3. Connecticut Sun (20-9) — Playoff spot won

Remaining games: 7 (incl. vs. Sky and at Sky)

7 (incl. vs. Sky and at Sky) Tiebreakers: vs. Sky: 0-2 in season series with two games to go; vs. Aces: Season Series Lost 1-2

vs. Sky: 0-2 in season series with two games to go; vs. Aces: Season Series Lost 1-2 Current match in the first round: vs. No. 6 Dallas Wings

The Sky is currently only in first place, but has the Aces and Sun on their tails. And with one game to go against the Sky and two against the Sun, the number 1 seed and home advantage in the play-offs is still up for grabs.

With their current lead and the chance to grab the tiebreakers against both the Aces and the Sun, the Sky should be considered favorites to claim first place. It’s worth noting, though, that the Aces are 5-1 since the All-Star break and just beat them in the Commissioner’s Cup final, while the Sun has been 6-1 since the break.

Two teams fight for No. 4

4. Seattle storm (18-11)

Remaining games: 6 (incl. at Mystics)

6 (incl. at Mystics) Tiebreakers: vs. Mystics: won the season series with 2-0

vs. Mystics: won the season series with 2-0 Current match in the first round:vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics

5. Washington Mystics (18-11)

Remaining games: 6 (incl. against storm)

6 (incl. against storm) Tiebreakers: vs. Storm: lost season series 0-2

vs. Storm: lost season series 0-2 Current match in the first round:vs. No. 4 Seattle Storm

One of the most exciting races right now is in the middle of the standings where the Storm and Mystics go head to head for fourth place and home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. On Saturday, the Storm got the upper hand by beating the Mystics back-to-back in the first game of their weekend. As a result, Seattle won the tiebreaker between the two teams and moved up one game in the standings.

However, the fourth is still up for grabs, especially if Washington can win in the final meeting between the teams on Sunday. Although the Mystics can’t win the tiebreak, they would tie the teams in the standings with five games each to play.

Seats 6-8 up for grabs

6. Dallas Wings (13-16)

Remaining games: 7 (incl. vs. Liberty x2, at Mercury, at Sparks)

7 (incl. vs. Liberty x2, at Mercury, at Sparks) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: 2-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Sparks: 1-2 in season series with one game to go; vs. Dream: Season 1-2 lost; vs. Liberty: 1-0 in season’s series with two games to go; vs. Lynx: won season series 2-1

vs. Mercury: 2-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Sparks: 1-2 in season series with one game to go; vs. Dream: Season 1-2 lost; vs. Liberty: 1-0 in season’s series with two games to go; vs. Lynx: won season series 2-1 Current match in the first round:vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun

The Wings lost seven of their last 10 games en route to Saturday, but took a huge win over the Dream to get back on track. Plus, they jumped all the way to sixth in the overcrowded standings. They still have a lot of work to do, but beating the Dream was a huge step towards a second consecutive playoff appearance.

7. Phoenix Mercury (13-16)

Remaining games: 7 (incl. at Liberty, vs. Liberty and vs. Wings)

7 (incl. at Liberty, vs. Liberty and vs. Wings) Tiebreakers: vs. Sparks: 2-2 season series draw, currently own tiebreak via better record against teams above .500; vs. Wings: 1-2 in series with one game to go; vs. Dream: Season 1-2 lost; vs. Liberty: 1-0 in season’s series with two games to go; vs. Lynx: lost season series 0-3

vs. Sparks: 2-2 season series draw, currently own tiebreak via better record against teams above .500; vs. Wings: 1-2 in series with one game to go; vs. Dream: Season 1-2 lost; vs. Liberty: 1-0 in season’s series with two games to go; vs. Lynx: lost season series 0-3 Current match in the first round:vs. No. 2 Las Vegas Aces

With Skylar Diggins-Smith leading the way, the Mercury took two straight wins to jump to seventh. That’s a solid position for now, but they’re about to embark on a grueling three-game road trip on the East Coast, including two encounters with the blazing hot sun.

8. Los Angeles Sparks (12-16)

Remaining games: 8 (incl. vs. Lynx, at Liberty x2, at Dream, vs. Wings)

8 (incl. vs. Lynx, at Liberty x2, at Dream, vs. Wings) Tiebreakers: vs. Sparks: Season series tied at 2-2, currently losing a tiebreak over a worse record against teams over .500; vs. Wings: 2-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Liberty: 1-0 in season’s series with two games to go; vs. Lynx: 1-1 in season series with one game to go

vs. Sparks: Season series tied at 2-2, currently losing a tiebreak over a worse record against teams over .500; vs. Wings: 2-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Liberty: 1-0 in season’s series with two games to go; vs. Lynx: 1-1 in season series with one game to go Current match in the first round: vs. #1 Chicago Sky

The Sparks are on the decline again, and their next four games against fellow playoff hopefuls, with three coming on the road. This piece will be vital for the Sparks, who are just one game ahead of ninth place Dream, which they play on August 5.

9. Atlanta Dream (12-18)

Remaining games: 6 (incl. vs. Sparks, at Lynx, vs. Liberty, at Liberty)

6 (incl. vs. Sparks, at Lynx, vs. Liberty, at Liberty) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: Won Seasonal Series 2-1; Sparks: 1-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Wings: won season series 2-1; vs. Liberty: 1-1 in season series with two games to go; vs. Lynx: 1-1 in season series with one game to go

vs. Mercury: Won Seasonal Series 2-1; Sparks: 1-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Wings: won season series 2-1; vs. Liberty: 1-1 in season series with two games to go; vs. Lynx: 1-1 in season series with one game to go Current match in the first round: N/A

There’s never a good time for a four-game loss, but the last month of the season is especially painful. This current slide has dropped the Dream from the playoff picture, and after a crushing defeat against the Wings on Saturday, they are now a full game of eighth. The good news is that they have either won or tied in every tiebreaker, which could give them the upper hand for a playoff spot at the end of the season.

10. Minnesota Lynx (11-19)

Remaining games: 6 (incl. at Sparks, vs. Dream)

6 (incl. at Sparks, vs. Dream) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: Won 3-0 Season Series; vs. Sparks: 1-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Wings: Lost 1-2 season series; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Liberty: won season series 2-1

vs. Mercury: Won 3-0 Season Series; vs. Sparks: 1-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Wings: Lost 1-2 season series; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with one game to go; vs. Liberty: won season series 2-1 Current match in the first round: N/A

Despite a mid-season rise to make their record look more respectable, the Lynx are unlikely to make the playoffs. They have played the most games and have the worst record of this pack, but as they are eighth within two games and have won a couple of tiebreaks, we will include them for now.

11. New York Freedom (10-18)

Remaining games: 8 (incl. vs. Mercury, vs. Sparks x2, at Mercury, at Wings x2, at Dream, vs. Dream)

8 (incl. vs. Mercury, vs. Sparks x2, at Mercury, at Wings x2, at Dream, vs. Dream) Tiebreakers: vs. Mercury: 0-1 in season series with two games to go; vs. Sparks: 0-1 in season series with two games to go; vs. Wings: 0-1 in season series with two games to go; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with two games to go; vs. Lynx: Lost Season Series 1-2

vs. Mercury: 0-1 in season series with two games to go; vs. Sparks: 0-1 in season series with two games to go; vs. Wings: 0-1 in season series with two games to go; vs. Dream: 1-1 in season series with two games to go; vs. Lynx: Lost Season Series 1-2 Current match in the first round: N/A

The Liberty was unable to take advantage of Candace Parker’s absence on Friday night and lost a narrow game against the Sky. As a result, they are now 2-8 in their last 10 games and have dropped to 11th place. Their hopes for playoffs are fading, but all eight of their remaining games are against fellow playoff candidates, so if they get hot they can still work their way in.

The bottom of the playoff picture is a bit of a mess, with the six teams between sixth and eleventh in the standings separated by just 2.5 games. Each team has at least two games left against the other teams in this pool, and only a handful of tiebreakers have been settled. All of this means that these current standings won’t stay the same for long.

eliminated

12. Indiana Fever (5-26)

The Fever was the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs and will return to the lottery for the sixth consecutive season. This is the worst period in franchise history and they are hoping for some luck with the ping pong balls later this year.