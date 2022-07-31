Alabama football offers Independence four-star tight end Ty Lockwood





Ty Lockwood wasn’t at Independence’s scrimmage against MBA Friday night, but he had a good reason. Ohio State’s four-star commitment was during an official trip in Tuscaloosa, meeting Alabama coach Nick Saban and the rest of the Crimson Tide coaching staff. Lockwood, a six-foot tight end, was Ohio State’s first commitment in 2023 and remains committed to the Buckeyes, but left Tuscaloosa with an Alabama offer and his first outside offer since his commitment to the Buckeyes last June. CRIMSON TIDE RECRUITMENT:Richard Young commits to Alabama football as a five-star RB over Georgia, Oregon CRIMSON TIDES COVERAGE:How to follow The Tuscaloosa News coverage of Alabama football? “It was a good, eye-opening experience,” Lockwood said. “Those coaches are great guys, and talking to coach Saban is quite surreal. You see him everywhere and it’s quite special to be offered by him.” “They have a good group of players and coaches there, so it was nice to experience that and see it first hand.” Lockwood is ranked as the No. 9 tight end in the country and No. 2 player in Tennessee, according to 247Sports Composite. Last season, he caught 42 passes for 462 yards with two touchdowns. In two seasons with the Eagles, he has 85 receptions for 1,068 yards with five touchdowns. Lockwood said this was the first time he had visited Alabama and met Saban. Lockwood now has offers from 24 schools, 23 of which are Power Five programs. Of all his offerings, Alabama and Ohio State are the two that stand out most for Lockwood. “With offerings from both schools, it’s a great experience to have,” Lockwood said. “I’m very blessed to have the opportunity. I’m still committed to the state of Ohio, but to have Alabama reach out and offer me is a big deal and I’m not going to take that lightly. “I’m going to talk to my family and discuss everything and see how we feel, but right now I’m still committed to the state of Ohio.” Reach Joe Spears at [email protected] Follow him on Instagram and [email protected]_spears7.

