Jannik Sinner sets dream final against Carlos Alcaraz in Umag | ATP tour





Four weeks after their four-set Wimbledon showdown, #NextGenATP stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will meet again on Sunday in the final of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag. Sinner kicked off the showdown on Saturday night with a 6-1, 6-3 win against qualifier Franco Agamenone, after Alcaraz won a three-setter from Giulio Zeppieri. The championship match will be the third ATP Head2Head meeting between Umag’s top leaguers, with the Spaniard winning their first meeting at the Rolex Paris Masters last November. The pair also met on the ATP Challenger Tour in 2019, when Alcaraz took a three-set victory on the Alicante clay court. “The final is very tough. Everyone expected that” [matchup]Sinner said in his on-court interview. “Today I played pretty well. Carlos also plays well. I will try to play tennis well. I have to raise my level if I want to win, so I’ll try to prepare as best I can.” You May Also Like: Alcaraz Survive Zeppieri Attack To Reach Umag Final Sinner’s 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3 win against Alcaraz at Wimbledon was a thrilling encounter between two of the best prospects on the ATP Tour. The transitions of two youngsters from talented juniors to Top 10 stars were remarkably similar, with both victorious at the season-closing Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals (Sinner in 2019, Alcaraz in 2021) and both taking five ATP Tour titles in a tender age. Sinner claimed four of his tour-level crowns in a standout 2021 and Alcaraz has matched that number this year with victories in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona and Madrid. Those successes have propelled the No. 5 Alcaraz above the No. 10 Sinner in the Pepperstone ATP rankings, but despite not taking home a trophy in 2022, Sinners’ form has remained consistent, with the Italian having this season. a match record of 34-9 and had reached six. tour level quarterfinals ahead of this week in Umag. I played against him a few times,” said Alcaraz van Sinner on Saturday. “Tough matches against him. I know I have to do my best to beat him and I will try to go for the final and show my best tomorrow. FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION TV Guide

In Saturday's semi-final against Agamenone, Sinner raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set, saving an early breaking point as he used his baseline superiority to build the advantage against his compatriot. He used a four-game run of 1-2 in the second set to get on the brink of victory before Agamenone claimed his first break of the match to extend the match. Undeterred, Sinner closed the win with his fifth break. "I tried to play well in the important moments and in the early sets," Sinner said. "I am very happy to be in the final. Umag is a special place for me. It is [where I had] one of my first ATP [match] wins. So I really enjoy playing here." Sinner is through to his eighth ATP Tour final, coming in with an amazing 6-1 record in his previous title matches. Alcaraz was a perfect 5-0 in the final before his defeat to Lorenzo Musetti last week in Hamburg. Umag's defending champion is 8-0 on the Croatian ATP 250 event.

