Vandana’s brace gives India second consecutive win in CWG women’s hockey





Vandana Katariya scored a brace as the Indian women's hockey team defeated Wales 3-1 to take their second consecutive win in Pool A at the Commonwealth Games. India scored all of their three goals from penalty corners, with Vandana finding the net twice, while Gurjit Kaur fired off a fierce drag-flick on Saturday. The Indians were the much better side on display as they controlled the game from start to finish except for a few phases. Converting penalty corners remained a concern for India as they took advantage of three of the seven they earned in the match. Wales, on the other hand, took their only chance in the match with Xenna Hughes on target. The Indians continuously attacked the citadel of Wales from around the world, but they failed to put the finishing touches on the moves. Wales goalkeeper Roseanne Thomas played a great game and had it not been for her the deficit could have been much wider in India's favour. The Indians dominated in terms of possession and attacking play, but their efforts were fruitless in the first quarter. India secured their first penalty corner in the second minute of the game, but Monika's effort was saved by Welsh keeper Thomas. In the 13th minute, Lalremsiami's fierce shot from the top of the circle was saved by Thomas. India kept up the pressure and continued to attack, resulting in another penalty corner in the 26th minute and this time they were successful when Vandana bounced off cleanly in Gurjit's flick. Two minutes later, India earned another penalty corner and Gurjit hit the target with a powerful low blow to the right of Wales keeper Thomas. The Indians continue their attacking game after the change of ends. India earned another penalty corner and they went for a variation, but Deep Grace's slapshot was easily cleared by Thomas. In the next minute, an alert Thomas made a fine save to deny Vandana's fierce reverse hit from inside the circle. In the 44th minute, Navneet Kaur put it in front of Sharmila Devi, but the latter's reverse goal from close range was cleared by an alert Thomas in the Wales goal. Wales got their only chance of the game in the form of a penalty corner 13 seconds into the third quarter and Hughes found the back of the Indian net after a deflection of Grace's foot. In the 47th minute, India secured their sixth penalty corner, but Gurjit's sweep shot was saved by Thomas. Minutes later, India earned another penalty corner and this time Monika's powerful punch was deflected by Vandana to give India a 3-1 lead, which they kept intact and secured their second win in the competition. India will play host country England on August 2.

