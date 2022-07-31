Sports
Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women’s table tennis team fails to keep gold, knocked out in quarter-finals | Other sports news
India’s hopes of retaining the women’s team gold medal they won four years ago ended Saturday with the team led by gold maid Manika Batra crashing 3-2 against Malaysia in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.
In addition to the experienced Manika Batra, the country’s highest ranked women’s table tennis player, the Indian team had three more young players, who struggled against the Malaysians in a match played at NEC Table Tennis Show Court 1 on Saturday. Indecently, the Indians had beaten Malaysia 3-0 while going for the gold medal in 2018.
On Saturday, India started negative when the double pair of Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula went down 7-11, 6-11, 11-5, 6-11 by Malaysian Karen Lyne and Li Sian Alice Chang.
Manika, ranked 41st in the world, drew India-level, though she struggled to take a narrow 3-2 win against Malaysia’s 556th-ranked Ho Ying, faltering to lose a two-match lead before taking the lead. won fifth game for an 11-3, 11 -5, 8-11, 9-11, 11-3 win. The Indian star appears to be losing focus after leading 2-0, losing the next two games before scraping to victory. Four years ago, Manika had beaten the same player 3-0.
Sreeja then won the second basehit against Li Sian Alica Chang in straight games to give India a 2-1 lead, beating the Malaysian player 11-6, 11-6, 11-9. However, the big shock came to India when it looked like Manika would win her match against Karen Lyne and take India to the semi-finals. 8-11 as the scores were level 2-2.
It all came down to Reeth Tennison to win the match against Ho Ying in the fifth rubber, but the 26-year-old Indian went down 3-2 in the decision-making phase when India fell dramatically. Reeth had won the first game 12-10, but went down 8-11 in the second. She won the third game 6-11, but the Malaysian fought back again to win the fourth game 11-9. Reeth put up a great fight in the fifth and deciding game but lost 9-11 to end as India’s campaign ended disappointingly.
The Indian players are now getting a few days of rest to prepare for the individual matches in which Manika Batra won gold in Gold Coast four years ago. She will also compete in women’s doubles with Reeth and mixed doubles with G. Sathiyan.
