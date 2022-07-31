Bobby Finke wins 800m free on final day of Phillips 66 National Championships





IRVINE, California. Bobby Finke would not be denied in the 800-meter freestyle, as the Clearwater, Florida native added a national title to an 800-meter freestyle resume with an Olympic and FINA gold medal. Finke clocked a 7:51.21 to be more than two seconds ahead of the rest of the field. The Gators close out the week with six national titles, three from Volunteer Coach Katie Ledecky and one each of Kevin Vargas Natalie Hinds and Finke are tonight. Vargas, who took a victory in the 400-meter individual medley a few nights ago, took fourth place in the 200-meter individual medley. Adam Chaney represented Florida in the 50-meter freestyle final, finishing fifth. Outside of Finke, five other Gators competed in the men’s 800-meter freestyle. Tyler Watson finished ninth at 8:01.77, just before Kieran Smith who came in 11th at 8:02.63. Jack VanDeusen finished 27th with a time of 8:14.24, Brennan Gravley swam 8:15.28 for 29th place, and Wesley Hyde was in 30th place at 8:16.33. Elise Bauer , Anna Auld , Leah DeGeorge and Tylor Mathieu they all competed in the women’s 1500m freestyle. Bauer, who competed in the final heat, finished 13th with a time of 16:43.10. Auld finished 17th at 16:45.99, one spot ahead of DeGeorge at 16:53.42 in 17th, while Mathieu was 20th after a 16:57.59 dive. In the consolation final Kathleen Golding took fifth place in the women’s 200m individual medley B final at 2:15.96. Dillon Hillis finished third in the final of the men’s 200m individual medley C at 2:02.77, while Chance Tirheimer the 50 meter free D final finished fourth at 23.38. Preliminary rounds:

200m ladies IM

Kathleen Golding finished 13th in the morning session and used a time of 2:15.99 to advance to the B final. Men’s 200 IM

Kevin Vargas finished third overall in the preliminaries at 2:00.10 to advance to the A-final. Dillon Hillis came in 18th at 2:02.93 to advance to the C-final. Julian Smith finished 34th with a time of 2:04.43, while Mason Lauren 2:05.66 put him in 45th place. Women 50m free

Talia Bates ended its week with a 25th place at 25.85 while Katie Mack clocked a 26.23 for 47th. 50 meters free gentlemen

Adam Chaney recorded the second fastest time of the morning, swimming a 22.12. Julian Smith swam 23.18 for 48th in his second event of the session, while Chance Tirheimer hit the wall at 11:30 p.m. for a 58th place finish and a qualifier in the D final.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridagators.com/news/2022/7/30/mens-swimming-diving-bobby-finke-wins-800-meter-free-on-final-day-of-phillips-66-national-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos