New Zealand records their highest ever total in T20 International Cricket





On 29th July 2022, when New Zealand took on an associated cricket nation in Scotland for the 2nd T20I of NZ’s tour of the latter, even laymen knew that a Black Caps win was the only possible outcome. However, no soul had foreseen the degree of carnage the hosts in Edinburgh would undergo. New Zealand batter Finn Allen (first T20I’s Man of The Match) fell for six after his side decided to bat first. The start was rather rosy for Scotland. But the beginning of their “bright” was also the end of it. Mark Chapman was the linchpin for the highest T20I cricket total New Zealand subsequently recorded. First, Mark took part in a 35-run partnership alongside opener Dane Cleaver. Then the southpaw went on to sweep, sweep and loft to add a quick 62 and 53 with Daryl Mitchell (31 of 19) and Michael Bracewell respectively. New Zealand team The 28-year-old was eventually fired by bonebreaker Chris Greaves for a 44-ball-83 with 7 sixes in the 16th left of the first innings. The scorecard? 175 for 4. Easier to control runs when the set batter is gone. Not really. Strange as it may sound, the actual gung-ho only started after Chapman fell. Michael Bracewell, who entered the series after serving the Irish side in his last international assignment(s), met a hard-boiled Jimmy Neesham. The attack followed. Bracewell sent the ball rolling to all parts of the ground and Jimmy joined the carnage with three maxima of his own. Together, the duo looted a whopping 79 runs from the last 28 deliveries. While it was all Chapman for two-thirds of the innings, Bracewell’s final attack (61* out of 25) was of similar significance. Both efforts, combined with several cameos, have rewritten the record books of Black Caps cricket: New Zealand scored 254 for 5. It is now their highest recorded total in T20 international cricket. The previous highest T20I total from NZ was 243 for five against the West Indies in 2018. Ironically, that game’s centurion and half centurion Colin Munro and Martin Guptill weren’t even part of the July 29 game. Dane Cleaver got a chance at Guptill’s expense, while Munro is currently nowhere near the international Kiwi cricket scene. Returning to the match between New Zealand and Scotland, Mitchell Santner and co. cap the hosts to 152 for 9 in their 255-run quest to take a comprehensive 102 point win over the Men in Purple. Neesham and Rippon each took two wickets.

